Today's Wordle answer #349: Friday, June 3

By Kerry Brunskill
 4 days ago
(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Have you been looking for the Wordle June 3 (349) answer? Some days I find myself staring at three, maybe even four, green boxes and instead of having the epiphany I desperately need, it feels like that's the precise moment my mind decides to wander off somewhere and leave my fingers to it. Words? Sorry win streak, I have no idea what they are.

You might just be here to take a look at our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead, in which case feel free to browse away. Whatever the reason for today's click, I'm here to help. I can offer you a clue, the answer, and if you're a Wordle-curious first-timer I'd be happy to show you how to play.

Wordle June 3: A helpful hint

Anything can go through today's word—people, planning, even the moon. It's all about a distinct period of time, one that's usually marked by a particular look, idea, or interest. It'll pass after a while, but that doesn't mean it won't come back.

Today's Wordle 349 answer

Still not sure? Don't worry, I've got just the word you need. The answer to the June 3 (349) Wordle is PHASE.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

