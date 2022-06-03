ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Longtime Kentucky target has big recruiting plans. And top links from the Next Cats blog.

By Ben Roberts
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l05Dl_0fzH6veO00

This weekend could be an important one in the recruitment of Kwame Evans Jr. , who has long been ranked as one of the top basketball prospects in the 2023 class and was one of the first players from that group to land an offer from the Kentucky Wildcats.

Evans — a 6-foot-9 forward from Baltimore, now playing for Montverde Academy (Fla.) — will take his official visit to Arizona this weekend, and those Wildcats have emerged in recent weeks as the possible favorite to land his commitment. Arizona is the recipient of the most recent picks on Evans’ 247Sports Crystal Ball page , his Rivals.com FutureCast page and his On3.com predictions page.

247Sports analyst Travis Branham wrote last week that Arizona would get his “too early prediction” for Evans , though he also noted that Kentucky could still be a team to watch in his recruitment. This weekend could be a turning point, however, and Evans has already taken official visits to UK and Oregon. He is the No. 4 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links

Offer coming soon : Latest on Kentucky’s recruitment of Ron Holland

Podcast : John Calipari and Ben Roberts talk DJ Wagner, UK recruiting

Q&A with Robert Dillingham , a possible UK commitment for 2023

Larry Vaught: Has negativity toward Shaedon Sharpe gone too far?

5-star guard Tyrese Proctor reclassifies , will play for Duke this season

College basketball’s winners and losers at the NBA Draft deadline

Gonzaga gets a commitment from nation’s top available transfer

Zags are No. 1, Kentucky is No. 4 in new CBS preseason rankings

DJ Wagner’s high school coach hired as New York Knicks assistant

Kentucky, Duke have shown ‘one-and-done’ is the right way to go

National: Rutgers lands its highest-ranked recruit in school history

More Next Cats links: Xavier Booker is a player to watch for 2023

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Kentucky gas prices take biggest jump in the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $4.43. The jump has been even more dramatic this week in the Bluegrass as Kentucky’s average price for a gallon of unleaded leaped 28 cents week-on-week yesterday, the biggest jump of any state in the nation Thursday, according to Triple-A. Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $4.43. That’s a penny higher than yesterday and 15 cents higher than a week ago, as well as 35 cents higher than than a month ago. Friday’s national average is $1.40 higher than prices a year ago at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Oregon State
Local
Kentucky Sports
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
FanBuzz

Ty Dillon’s Wife Haley Is a Former NBA Dancer

Haley Carey has been extremely supportive of her husband Ty Dillon and his NASCAR career since the couple first started dating more than 10 years ago. But, Haley has also had an interesting career of her own. Let’s take some time to get to know a little bit more about...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Next#On3 Com#247sports#Ron Holland Podcast#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
TwoSq Media

Confederate General John Hunt Morgan and his fight for Confederacy in Kentucky

Captain John Morgan hunt died in eastern Tenessee after years of battling for ideals of the Confederates.Kentucky Historical Society. General John Morgan Hunt was born in Alabama in 1825 and died in battle in Tennessee in 1864. General Hunt's body rests in Lexington, Kentucky city cemetery, according to the Kentucky Historical Society.
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
2K+
Followers
402
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy