Longtime Kentucky target has big recruiting plans. And top links from the Next Cats blog.

This weekend could be an important one in the recruitment of Kwame Evans Jr. , who has long been ranked as one of the top basketball prospects in the 2023 class and was one of the first players from that group to land an offer from the Kentucky Wildcats.

Evans — a 6-foot-9 forward from Baltimore, now playing for Montverde Academy (Fla.) — will take his official visit to Arizona this weekend, and those Wildcats have emerged in recent weeks as the possible favorite to land his commitment. Arizona is the recipient of the most recent picks on Evans’ 247Sports Crystal Ball page , his Rivals.com FutureCast page and his On3.com predictions page.

247Sports analyst Travis Branham wrote last week that Arizona would get his “too early prediction” for Evans , though he also noted that Kentucky could still be a team to watch in his recruitment. This weekend could be a turning point, however, and Evans has already taken official visits to UK and Oregon. He is the No. 4 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

