Tripoli FD Celebrates 125 Years

A Nashua Plainfield teacher has received a prestigious, worldwide honor, according to KIMT. Suzy Turner has been named a fellow by the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes. LMC is an international education non-profit that selects just 11 fellows each year from around the world to collaborate on projects to discover, develop, and communicate the stories of unsung heroes in history. LMC picks each honoree by themselves, with no applications. Turner has been named the National History Day in Iowa Teacher of the Year in 2009, 2013, and 2020 and the NHD Senior Division National Teacher of the Year in 2020.
