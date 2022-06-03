This roadside park is home to the ‘Grand Canyon’ of Michigan

A recent article from the Detroit News highlighted a new initiative by the state of Michigan to help combat climate change. The initiative was originally launched on Arbor Day of this year and has been named the Mi Trees campaign. The goal? To plant 50 million trees across the state by 2030. It's a hefty goal which is why they are encouraging Michigan residents to plant trees wherever they have room. Read more here.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO