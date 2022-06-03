ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

This roadside park is home to the ‘Grand Canyon’ of Michigan

By Emily Bingham
The Saginaw News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BARAGA COUNTY, MICH. -- It’s easy to cruise right past the roadside park sign on the side of U.S. 41 just south of L’Anse. From a car window, it doesn’t look like there’s much to see. But if you stop and follow the pathway into...

ClickOnDetroit.com

Mackinaw Mill Creek best Michigan campground, survey results show

Michigan is home to 103 state parks and recreation areas, which hold more than 1,000 campsites across the Great Lakes State. With different, yet beautiful, views in all corners of the state, it’s hard to say which campground is the best in Michigan. But the camping Michiganders have spoken, and one campsite in particular was obviously the most popular.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

The 5 Best Trees to Plant in Your Southwest Michigan Yard

A recent article from the Detroit News highlighted a new initiative by the state of Michigan to help combat climate change. The initiative was originally launched on Arbor Day of this year and has been named the Mi Trees campaign. The goal? To plant 50 million trees across the state by 2030. It's a hefty goal which is why they are encouraging Michigan residents to plant trees wherever they have room. Read more here.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Woman, 73, Tackles 1,161 Mi. of the North Country Trail

Need some inspiration to get off of your couch and out into nature? Here it is. This is Judy Conrad, a 73-year-old Michigander who just accomplished something pretty amazing. She successfully hiked Michigan's North Country Trail. You know, just a quick one thousand one hundred and sixty-one miles. No big deal (please read with sarcasm).
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

A sneak peak at the 2022 National Cherry Festival

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Each year, the National Cherry Festival brings people from around the country to Michigan. This year's festival is set for July 2-9 in Traverse City. National Cherry Queen Allie Graziano and Executive Director Kat Paye joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to give us a sneak peak at what's in store this year.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
100.7 WITL

Michigan Restaurant Has One Of The Best French Fries In America

When I think of the best tasting French Fries the first place that comes to mind is Mcdonald's. Another top contender for me is Curly Fries from Arby's. But when it comes to finding the best French Fries in Michigan you won't find them at a fast-food restaurant. You'll find them at this popular Michigan bar and restaurant.
WLUC

Menominee River fish poaching investigation concludes with 29 citations

MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, concluded a multi-year law enforcement investigation into the poaching and over-harvesting of hundreds of vulnerable spawning lake whitefish from the Menominee River. According to...
wcsx.com

Most overrated attraction in Michigan is…

This list should really be titled “Most Overrated Attraction” in each state. And am I the only person who likes the Mystery Spot?. Here’s another list of the most overrated and underrated attractions in each state:. According to locals, these are the spots that should and shouldn't...
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

Energy Shortages Pose Threat To Summertime Comfort Up North

What do you get when you combine a hot summer, more folks on the grid, and a shift in energy sources?. Tony Anderson, general manager of Cherryland Electric Cooperative, says the equation could add up to a perfect storm for utility companies in the coming months. In a recent blog post on the Cherryland website, Anderson raised the alarm to his members about a report from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)—a regional transmission organization that serves the Midwest and part of Canada—that found Michigan and surrounding states would be 1,200 megawatts short when it comes to supply and demand this summer.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

