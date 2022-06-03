Tizzy at quarry over pile of rubble brings Georgia man’s employment to rocky end

An on-the-job hissy fit brought an end to the quarry career of a north Georgia man.

The man, 27, of Canton, was said to have become “very upset,” according to a Monroe County sheriff’s report, after piling some rocks too high using an earth-moving machine known as a front loader.

The man’s supervisor, a 43-year-old from Kentucky, later told the cops that the younger man “couldn’t quite move the pile at an efficient pace.”

The quarry lies along U.S. Highway 41 on the west side of Bolingbroke.

The supervisor said that he had climbed onto another front loader May 12 to help move the other fellow’s pile.

Later, after noticing that the console on the Canton man’s loader looked as if someone had kicked it, the supervisor said the damage appeared to have come when someone struck it “out of anger.”

The Canton man, according to the sheriff’s report, was fired “on the spot.”

It was unclear whether the man would face charges for damaging the front loader.

Dispatches: “Fortune Telling For Fun Gets Two In Jail,” read the headline in the Macon Daily Telegraph on the morning of Nov. 19, 1912. Two men, carnival performers from Egypt, were for “a short time” jailed on a charge of fortune telling without a license after their arrest while out on the town. “It developed they were only out for fun and had not accepted any money,” the day’s dispatch noted. “When this story was told personally to the (police) chief, the order was given to turn (the men) out.” The write-up did not mention what it was the pair allegedly foretold. . . . An incident one morning in late April at a home on Teagle Road east of High Falls came to the attention of Monroe sheriff’s deputies. It seemed that a wife there had awakened to find another woman on her couch. The wife later told the authorities that her husband said he was “found the woman walking on the road and offered for her to come inside.” The wife told the woman to leave, and the woman did so, with the husband not far behind.