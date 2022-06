There's a stereotype that Parisians are extremely particular about proper etiquette and that they will go out of their way to insult and/or scold foreigners who dare to transgress these rules of propriety. Or dare not even attempt to speak French. Or if they do speak French, then they will ridicule the way that they speak it. They have very strong opinions on cuisine and are overall "snooty."

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO