Waverly, IA

W-SR at Crestwood on KWAY Country

 4 days ago

Thursday night on Y99.3 Crestwood softball edged Waverly-Shell Rock 5-2.

NEIC Softball & Baseball on KWAY

Listen Tuesday evening to Waverly-Shell Rock softball on Y99.3. Tuesday night the Go-Hawks travel north to battle the Decorah Vikings. First pitch at 7:30. Listen Tuesday night to a doubleheader of Waverly-Shell Rock baseball on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Tuesday evening the 8-2 Go-Hawks host the 9-3 Chickasaws of New Hampton. Waverly-Shell Rock is undefeated in conference action and New Hampton is 4-2 in the league and in third place. Coverage begins at 4:45 with first pitch of Game 1 at 5:00.
WAVERLY, IA
Denver vs. Columbus on Y99.3

Listen Monday night to a doubleheader of North Iowa Cedar League Softball on Y99.3. Monday at 5:00 the 8-3 Columbus Sailors host the 5-5 Denver Cyclones.
DENVER, IA
N-P Teacher Honored Again

A Nashua Plainfield teacher has received a prestigious, worldwide honor, according to KIMT. Suzy Turner has been named a fellow by the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes. LMC is an international education non-profit that selects just 11 fellows each year from around the world to collaborate on projects to discover, develop, and communicate the stories of unsung heroes in history. LMC picks each honoree by themselves, with no applications. Turner has been named the National History Day in Iowa Teacher of the Year in 2009, 2013, and 2020 and the NHD Senior Division National Teacher of the Year in 2020.
PLAINFIELD, IA
Ames Church Shooter Was Awaiting Trial in CF

The Boone man who killed two women at a church in Ames before turning the gun on himself was awaiting trial in a sexual assault case in Cedar Falls, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The 33 year old man killed 22 year old Eden Montang and 21 year old Vivian Flores at Cornerstone Church in Ames on Thursday night. The shooter was upset about a relationship that had recently ended between him and Montang. He was scheduled to go to trial in Black Hawk County in July for allegedly putting his hands down a woman’s pants at Derringer’s Public Parlor in October. Surveillance shows the man put his hands down the woman’s pants on two occasions and the woman pulling away. The man told police he did not remember the night because he was drunk. Depositions in the case were scheduled to begin later this month. The woman in this case was not involved in the Ames shooting.
Life in Prison for Cedar Falls Main Street Murder

The man convicted of killing Grant Saul in an apartment on Main Street in Cedar Falls has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 20 year old Keyon Roby was convicted of first degree Murder and first degree Robbery. In addition to the life sentence he was also sentenced to 25 years for the robbery charge to run concurrently. After selling cocaine to the apartment Roby hatched a plan to return and rob Saul of marijuana and cash. During the robbery Roby clubbed a person with the pistol before shooting Saul as he reached for his own gun. The defense did not dispute the facts of the case, only that it did not amount to first degree Murder.
Man Allegedly Attacks Ex

A Waterloo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 31 year old Tarence Young has been charged with first degree Robbery, third degree Burglary, and Domestic Assault. He is accused of ambushing his ex-girlfriend in her car in the 100 block of Edwards Street on March 8th. He allegedly opened the door and took the woman’s phone before punching her in the head. He then took a bottle of tequila and struck the woman in the head with it. The ex-girlfriend says Young then went to her home and stole her tv. Young’s bond has been set at $34,000.
WATERLOO, IA

