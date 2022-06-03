Small business grants available for POC and women through Comcast RISE program
By Larry Felton Johnson
cobbcountycourier.com
4 days ago
Cobb County announced on its website that small business grants are available to POC (People of Color) and women under a program set up by Comcast called Comcast RISE. Here are the details, reprinted from the Cobb County website:. Comcast has just announced the next round of the Comcast...
ATLANTA — If you are interested in working at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, TSA is hosting a hiring event. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The recruiting event will help people apply...
McDONOUGH - Dole Packaged Foods, LLC will host a job recruitment event for McDonough and the surrounding areas on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Available jobs include Maintenance Technician I, 1st Shift; Maintenance Technician II, 1st Shift; Maintenance Technician III, 1st and 2nd Split Shift,;Production Control Clerk, 2nd Shift; Production Technician I, 1st Shift; and Production Technician I, 2nd Shift.
Wellstar Health System distributed the following announcement celebrating two of their hospitals that received Oglethorpe Awards:. TWO WELLSTAR HOSPITALS WIN AWARD FOR PERFORMANCE EXCELLENCE. The Georgia Oglethorpe award was granted to only two hospitals out of 230 in Georgia; Both are at Wellstar. Marietta, Ga.(June 07, 2022) —This month, Wellstar...
Atlanta was once known as one of the most affordable metropolitan hubs in the country. But what a difference a year makes. Many of us are shocked to find out, that Metro Atlanta home prices are nearly 25% higher than a year ago, a product of demand going through the roof— much of it is driven by the outside force of cash-rich investors.
(Stacker) - For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.
If you the frequent Town Center area, you’ve seen ample evidence of the Town Center Community Improvement District and its related community alliance, Cobb County and other agencies partnering on such infrastructure improvements as the South Barrett Reliever project and the Skip Spann Connector Bridge, aimed at reducing traffic volumes on Barrett Parkway and Chastain Road respectively.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated November 2, 2006, from William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Millennium Bank N.A., recorded on November 8, 2006 in Deed Book 4073 at Page 305 Rockdale County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated November 2, 2006, in the amount of $174,250.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Rockdale County, Georgia, on July 5, 2022 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 240, OF THE 16TH DISTRICT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT/S 11 OF SUBDIVISION FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEES AS SHOWN ON PLAT PREPARED FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEE DATED JANUARY 14, 1973, PREPARED BY L.D. PATRICK, REGISTERED SURVEYOR AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN CORNER LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET SOUTHEAST FROM THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF SMYRNA ROAD, AS MEASURED ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 01 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 10, SAID SUBDIVISION, A DISTANCE OF 541 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 17 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 16 DEGREES 06 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 70 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 05 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 107.6 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys' fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys' fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned's knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property are William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased. The property, being commonly known as 1776 Granade Rd South, Conyers, GA, 30094 in Rockdale County, will be sold as the property of William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119, 888-349-8955. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 as Attorney in Fact for William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Rohan Rupani For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. - 21-007972 A-4750259 06/05/2022, 06/12/2022, 06/19/2022, 06/26/2022 950-71884.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the price at the pump goes up, there’s no doubt that consumer confidence goes down. Most in metro Atlanta are now paying anywhere from $4.19 to $4.69 a gallon. “It’s rough, it’s rough. I’m fortunate, but I can’t imagine what it’s like for people...
Cobb County announced yesterday in a news release that a portal has been set up for organizations and individuals who want to apply for federal funds for projects under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The Cobb County Board of Commissioners recently approved ARPA investment guidance that allocates federal funds...
ATLANTA — Dozens of Midtown Atlanta residents are scrambling to find a new place to live after management said they must leave. 11Alive was alerted shortly after tenants at the Crescent Place Apartments were given 30-days notice to move out. Mark Diemer has made Crescent Place his home for...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On the heels of the 101 year anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre of Black Wall Street, the Financial Literacy Institute Inc. hosted hundreds of participants and vendors at the 2nd annual Black Wall Street Business Expo in Atlanta Saturday. Officials tell CBS46 News a panel discussion...
By Guest Columnist JOHN LANIER, executive director of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation and long-time Krikwood resident. For my whole life, I’ve said that I’m from Atlanta. For the first 25 years of it though, that wasn’t quite true. I’m a product of the Atlanta suburbs, which means that Atlanta was a place that I would go to for a sporting event here or a restaurant there. I wasn’t from Atlanta; I was just a frequent visitor to it.
ATLANTA – Georgia officially has its first case of monkeypox. The Georgia Department of Public Health said it received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that last week’s orthopoxvirus case actually monkeypox. CDC leaders reported the suspected case of the virus last Wednesday. The Atlanta-based...
ATLANTA — On Tuesday, June 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to normal levels in Georgia. This means that thousands of Georgia families will no longer have access to extra SNAP benefits. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The pandemic benefits helped...
Gas jumped up to a $4.29 state average Monday morning, matching the all-time record high originally set in March of this year. According to the AAA Weekly Fuel Report released, that’s a 16-cent increase in just one week. That’s 53 cents more than last month and $1.39 more than this time last year.
Tom Allenson and Kimberly Sanchez were both surprised with $6,000 wheelchairs on Sunday, May 29(Image by Souls Harbor Word of Faith Church) (Forsyth County, GA) Kimberly Sanchez almost thought she was in trouble when Pastor Larry Martin called her to the front of the stage next to a big box at Souls Harbor Word of Faith Church in Canton on Sunday, May 29.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Georgia Gov. has been making the rounds across the peach state. The June 4th campaign stop was in downtown Columbus. Stacey Abrams was the sole candidate on the Democratic ballot for Georgia Gov. in the primary election last month. During a campaign stop at Fourth […]
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) - A handful of Brookhaven tenants say human waste has leaked into their apartments three times in the last month. “Dirty water. Like poop, literally poop on the tub. Water, I guess pee, coming out from the tub, so, it’s all on the floor,” said Linda Corona, in an interview with CBS46 News on Monday.
The following is a list of the upcoming meetings the week of Monday June 6 – Friday June 10 for Cobb County and the cities within Cobb County. The list was assembled from the websites of the governments in the county, and might not be a complete list. Visit the websites for the particular government you are interested in for more information, future meetings and agendas.
