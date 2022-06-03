Armored Truck Driver Arrested

WATERLOO — Family members remembered Grant Saul as a young man with promise on Monday as the man who took his life was sentenced to life in prison. “We miss Grant’s smile, his laughter, his kindness, his love,” his mother, Rachel Smith, said recounting how Saul had been an apprentice to a tattoo artist who wrote two songs that went on to be used in a movie. “We find it extremely challenging to enjoy life when part of us is missing. … This empty and sad feeling will never go away.”
A Waterloo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 31 year old Tarence Young has been charged with first degree Robbery, third degree Burglary, and Domestic Assault. He is accused of ambushing his ex-girlfriend in her car in the 100 block of Edwards Street on March 8th. He allegedly opened the door and took the woman’s phone before punching her in the head. He then took a bottle of tequila and struck the woman in the head with it. The ex-girlfriend says Young then went to her home and stole her tv. Young’s bond has been set at $34,000.
The man convicted of killing Grant Saul in an apartment on Main Street in Cedar Falls has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 20 year old Keyon Roby was convicted of first degree Murder and first degree Robbery. In addition to the life sentence he was also sentenced to 25 years for the robbery charge to run concurrently. After selling cocaine to the apartment Roby hatched a plan to return and rob Saul of marijuana and cash. During the robbery Roby clubbed a person with the pistol before shooting Saul as he reached for his own gun. The defense did not dispute the facts of the case, only that it did not amount to first degree Murder.
The West Union Fire Department, along with four other area volunteer departments, responded to a large structure fire in West Union late Thursday night that displaced 20 individuals. The blaze started at an apartment complex at 110 W. Maple Street, which housed over a dozen individuals. The call first came...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — Police have released camera footage related to a June 3 arrest of an Iowa City woman that is now under review. KCRG reports footage shows officers encountering 22-year-old Daria D. Brown as she hit the windows of a downtown bar. While speaking with Brown, officers learned Brown had assaulted a bar employee. The bar declined to pursue charges. Police still placed Brown under arrest for public intoxication due to the level of intoxication and assaultive behavior,
Fort Dodge, Iowa — Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash near Duncombe on Sunday night which may have involved a police officer. Authorities reportedly determined that one vehicle had left the scene. There were no injuries reported. As a result of the information developed during the investigation, Sergeant Bryce...
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A criminal complaint filed by the Dubuque Clerk of the Iowa District Court has named the victim in the murder that took place in Dubuque on Saturday. Police say that on June 4th at 6:58 pm, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Central Avenue for a report that a subject had been shot. Responders arrived on scene to find multiple witnesses on scene and a subject that had been shot. That subject is identified as 20-year-old Taiwan Marcus Jackson Jr. Jackson was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
(Iowa City, IA) — A video of an arrest is raising questions about the way a belligerent suspect was treated by Iowa City police Friday night. Twenty-two-year-old Daria Brown faces multiple charges after she was thrown out of a bar for being intoxicated while she assaulted workers there. Officers say Brown was vulgar and unable to control her emotions while she was being taken into custody. They say she assaulted three officers. Cellphone video appears to show the woman being pushed into the squad car and one officer appears to punch her multiple times before shutting the door. The entire video lasts just 40 seconds.
UPDATE 11:40 A.M. – Police have identified the shooting victim as Elizabeth Arzola, a Des Moines 21-year-old. Police still have not announced any arrests or suspects in the ongoing investigation. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department says a 21-year-old victim was deliberately targeted in a shooting on Monday night near […]
Friday afternoon, authorities were called to DJ’s Casual Cafe, 603 9th Avenue in Wellman, for initial reports of a truck running into the building and leaking fluids. A second report confirmed there were actually two vehicles involved in the incident. The driver of the second vehicle was complaining of injuries, and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Wellman Fire, Washington County Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded the the scene. Deputies filed a state accident report and have issued a citation to Angel Marie Lynn of Burlington for driving under suspension.
Officials with the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36 year old Terrell Fuller of Dyersville Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault. A report says that Fuller assaulted 40 year old Lakeisha Blount at their residence.
A 40-year-old Des Moines man has been released on his own recognizance after Bettendorf Police found him in a U-Haul van with methamphetamine, prescription drugs and an expensive surveyor tool. Richard Eatwell faces felony charges of first-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, and...
An investigation into a local disturbance by Marshalltown Police has resulted in the arrest of a male subject on child endangerment charges. At around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Marshalltown Police officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a residence located in the 1300 block of West Church Street.
An Iowa City woman is behind bars after allegedly tricking a victim in a fraudulent check-cashing scheme that cost a local bank branch thousands of dollars. 45-year-old Latoya Coleman of South Governor Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 10:30 Saturday night. Iowa City Police say over the course of six days last February, Coleman had the victim deposit seven different checks into their account at MidWestOne Bank. The deposits were allegedly made at the bank’s Keokuk Street branch, where the victim then removed cash from the same account and gave it to Coleman.
The Boone man who killed two women at a church in Ames before turning the gun on himself was awaiting trial in a sexual assault case in Cedar Falls, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The 33 year old man killed 22 year old Eden Montang and 21 year old Vivian Flores at Cornerstone Church in Ames on Thursday night. The shooter was upset about a relationship that had recently ended between him and Montang. He was scheduled to go to trial in Black Hawk County in July for allegedly putting his hands down a woman’s pants at Derringer’s Public Parlor in October. Surveillance shows the man put his hands down the woman’s pants on two occasions and the woman pulling away. The man told police he did not remember the night because he was drunk. Depositions in the case were scheduled to begin later this month. The woman in this case was not involved in the Ames shooting.
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Illinois man has been taken into custody after another man was shot and killed on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials. Keywani Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill., was arrested on Sunday morning. He is charged with first-degree murder. At around 6:58 p.m. on Saturday,...
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Knoxville Police Department responded to a report of a man walking towards the Marion County Courthouse with a firearm today. Police located the man with the firearm who told officers he was taking the gun to a friend. As a precaution, officers were sent to the Marion County Courthouse and the Post office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt said no threats to public safety were made and the man was taken into custody without incident. More details will be made available when they become official.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 11:41 p.m. on Friday, June 3rd Iowa City Police officers placed 22-year-old Daria D. Brown of Iowa City under arrest. She was found on the 100 Block of South Clinton Street, hitting a bar’s windows after she was denied entry because of her intoxication level.
Cedar Rapids rescue crews were able to save a man clinging to a wall in the Cedar River downtown Saturday, and then arresting him. The Gazette reports that firefighters were called to the Second Avenue Bridge a little after 5:30pm on reports of a man in the water. Rescue ropes were deployed to initially secure 33-year-old Christian Murphy before a swift water boat crew with firefighters and police rescued the man. Murphy was then treated by a waiting ambulance crew.
A Missouri man faces charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at a motorist on Highway 218 Friday afternoon. According to police reports, 32-year-old Ethan Messer of Monroe City was traveling southbound on the highway near Hills at around 4:15 pm Friday in the left hand lane when he came up on a slow-moving semi. He reportedly made an abrupt lane change that caused a motorist behind Messer to nearly hit him. The driver of the vehicle honked his horn at Messer.
