Armored Truck Driver Arrested

The Boone man who killed two women at a church in Ames before turning the gun on himself was awaiting trial in a sexual assault case in Cedar Falls, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The 33 year old man killed 22 year old Eden Montang and 21 year old Vivian Flores at Cornerstone Church in Ames on Thursday night. The shooter was upset about a relationship that had recently ended between him and Montang. He was scheduled to go to trial in Black Hawk County in July for allegedly putting his hands down a woman’s pants at Derringer’s Public Parlor in October. Surveillance shows the man put his hands down the woman’s pants on two occasions and the woman pulling away. The man told police he did not remember the night because he was drunk. Depositions in the case were scheduled to begin later this month. The woman in this case was not involved in the Ames shooting.

1 DAY AGO