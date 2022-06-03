Dominic Rivera Looking to Visit Syracuse After Earning Offer

Class of 2023 Olmsted Falls (Ohio) High offensive lineman Dominic Rivera has several power five schools in pursuit. Recently, Syracuse threw its hat into the mix by extending an offer.

"I met with coach Ligashesky early in May and then coach Lig and the offensive line coach (Mike Schmidt) came to see me work out last Thursday," Rivera said. "I got a call Tuesday with the offer."

The offer was a big one for the 6-7, 310 pounder.

"My reaction was just excited because I felt like I earned the offer," Rivera said. "I worked out in front of the coaches and they liked what they saw. So that's always a good thing."

Next up for Rivera is trying to figure out a date to take an official visit.

"I'm going to talk to my coaches and parents to figure out the best date," Rivera said.

When he does visit, the Olmsted High standout knows what he will be looking for in order to see if Syracuse is the place for him.

"Mainly the people," Rivera said. "If I feel comfortable around the coaches and players then I know it's going to be a great fit."

In addition to Syracuse, Rutgers, Iowa State and Boston College are recruiting Rivera hard. He currently has an official visit scheduled for Rutgers on June 10th.

