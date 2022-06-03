Walt Amses: Gonna take a miracle to recover any sense of equilibrium

This commentary is by Walt Amses, a writer who lives in North Calais.

Landing the first several trout of the season usually requires concentration enough to — at least temporarily — relieve me of the cascading thoughts that lately take me on distressing side trips; flights of fancy pitting us against insurmountable odds, facing unsolvable problems.

Releasing a sun-dappled, glistening brown back into the Winooski, I’m well aware of how lucky I am to be in this snapshot, grateful for the luxury of wading in a Vermont river for part of an afternoon, but I’m still unable to shake the disquiet of something being very wrong. The country feels broken.

My more unpopular opinions generate plenty of feedback, illuminating precisely how unpopular they are, but whatever the issue, I’ve always had hope that a solution was lurking in the underbrush, waiting to be discovered and implemented by passionately creative people, individuals or groups with bold ideas, with the vision to see both our future as well as our humanity.

I’m waiting for the movement that asks “What do we need as human beings?” as a serious question and a government that responds seriously. But I’m beginning to understand why people are losing hope and I don’t like the feeling.

Bookended by deadly pandemics, the past American century has seen its share of misery: a series of deadly wars; several financial disasters; political assassinations; terrorist attacks both foreign and domestic; and, perhaps most disconcertingly, the gradual revelation that our collective perception of ourselves has been rooted in carefully created fiction.

Decades of cocky chest-thumping notwithstanding, the wealthiest country in the world can’t even replace a crumbling bridge, provide universal health care for its citizens or prevent its children from being shot to death at school.

Watching Ted Cruz, who, along with GOP colleagues, bears at least a modicum of responsibility for the country being awash in firearms, slinking away from a reporter’s question on the frequency of mass shootings with a knee-jerk mantra “media propaganda,” followed by an ironic, boilerplate recitation of America being the “freest, most prosperous, safest country on earth,” a perfect exemplar of the party’s reliance on mythology to stifle debate. America in their eyes is beyond reproach, Ronald Reagan’s “shining city on a hill.”

Cribbed from Puritan John Winthrop’s 1630 sermon “A Model of Christian Charity,” Reagan’s city stands in sharp contrast to what we see around us 30 years later: “It was a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, windswept, God-blessed and teeming with people of all kinds, living in harmony and peace … free ports (that) hummed with commerce and creativity. And if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors … open to anyone with the will and heart to get here.” A far cry from where we unfortunately find ourselves today, mired in 45’s “carnage.”

Although gratifying in many contexts and even laudable in promoting the kind of national pride that got us through 9/11, that mythologizing can also lead to a kind of nationalistic narcissism. We can easily paint ourselves into a corner, chanting “My country right or wrong,” when we should be demanding answers.

It’s a long, hard fall when those myths begin to slowly erode, especially when half the country clings even tighter, particularly as 1 million covid deaths shatter any notion of the nation’s invincibility, drug overdoses lower lifespans for the first time since World War II, and guns pass automobile accidents as the leading cause of death for America’s children.

Our current mythological misinterpretation of constitutional gun rights is a clear and increasingly deadly reminder of how the far right’s calculated divining of the founder’s intentions has led to a locked and loaded country, adding one more layer to our national malaise. MSNBC columnist Dean Obiedallah points out that until 2008’s Supreme Court decision — which essentially rewrote the Second Amendment to GOP/NRA specifications — “there was no guaranteed right for an individual to possess a gun.”

In a 5-4 ruling, District of Columbia v. Heller became the first federal court case since the ratification of the Bill of Rights to codify the right to firearm ownership. In fact, Obiedallah cites that, while considering an appeal from a person convicted of violating the National Firearms Act in 1939, “The Supreme Court ruled that unless the weapon had some reasonable relationship to the preservation or efficiency of a well-regulated militia, we cannot say the Second Amendment guarantees the right to keep and bear such an instrument.”

When the current SCOTUS announces in the next month its decision to negate a 100-year-old New York law mandating people show “proper cause” to obtain a concealed carry permit, it will likely base it on the late Antonin Scalia rather than James Madison. One might think Scalia, a self-proclaimed “originalist,” might defer to an actual original, who in his draft of the Second Amendment failed to include any reference to an individual’s right to possess a gun for either self-defense or recreational use. Instead, the right to bear arms was related directly to service in a militia.

Walking back to the car, I’m bathed in birdsong, perfumed by a variety of wildflowers along the riverbank and, more than ever, convinced that it’s gonna take a miracle to recover any sense of equilibrium, if it happens at all — a huge if, considering most of us reside in completely separate realities. Red-Blue, right-left, us-them — we differ on just about everything to the point of absurdity.

While that and myriad other dilemmas of vital importance work themselves out (or not), I’ll content myself with stepping into a Vermont river and playing tricks on fish, because, as fly fishing author John Gierach said: “The solution to any problem — work, love, money, whatever — is to go fishing; the worse the problem, the longer the trip.”

