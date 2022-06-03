ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bail bond agent killed in shootout while trying to serve warrant in Garland

WFAA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe agent was killed while...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 6

Related
cw39.com

HCSO: Man suspected of killing ex-wife dies by suicide in Dallas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife is dead by suicide in Dallas after being spotted by police, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. A manhunt was underway for Lorenzo White, 55, when his vehicle was spotted in Dallas by U.S. Marshals, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Dallas police officers began a traffic stop on White’s car, but he refused to get out of his car and placed a gun to his head.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Trial Begins for Accused Fort Worth Cop Killer Who Swallowed Razor Blade

Monday was the first day of the capital murder trial for one of two suspects in connection to the 2018 killing of Fort Worth police officer Garrett Hull. Testimony began Monday against defendant Timothy Huff, nearly one week after he was hospitalized after saying he accidentally swallowed a razor blade.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Bail#Violent Crime
fox4news.com

Dallas County sheriff’s deputy saves child’s life choking at traffic intersection

DALLAS - A Dallas Country sheriff’s deputy saved a 4-year-old girl’s life who was choking after the mother ran to the deputy’s squad car in the middle of traffic. On May 31, Deputy Kieth Rose, an officer of over 30 years, was at the intersection of E. Camp Wisdom when a woman headed towards his squad car with a small child in her arms. The small child was not moving and had a white foamy substance coming from her mouth. It is unclear how long the child was unresponsive until the mother saw the squad car.
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for suspect in hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking public assistance in a pedestrian hit-and-run.  At around 12:10 a.m. on June 5, a pedestrian was crossing the street at 3700 Cole Ave., just south of Blackburn Street, police said.  Police said the vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of 3700 Cole Ave. and hit the pedestrian. The vehicle left the scene without stopping to help.  The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. The suspect's vehicle is a small, dark-colored SUV and appeared to have damage on the front end. Police ask that if anyone has information regarding the suspect, or the vehicle that hit the pedestrian, contact Detective Sammy Shaw in Vehicle Crimes at (214) 671-0019 and to reference case number 100263-2022. 
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff at Plano apartment complex

PLANO, Texas - A three-hour standoff at an apartment complex in Plano ended with a suspect in custody. The standoff started before noon Monday as Collin County constables tried to serve an aggravated assault warrant at the Los Rios Apartments on 14th Street near the Pecan Hollow Golf Course. The...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Wanted fugitive kills bounty hunter before shooting himself, Garland police say

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police said a man who killed a bounty hunter in a motel room Thursday night shot himself at the same time officers fired at him. It all happened a little after 7:30 p.m., when police said several private investigators were attempting to serve a felony warrant on someone in a motel room on Broadway Boulevard.
GARLAND, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Nightclub Owner Sentenced to 16 Years for Allowing the Sale of Cocaine in His Businesses

A DFW nightclub magnate was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for operating an empire of clubs in which drugs were sold openly.Gabriel Tovar/Unsplash. A major figure in the nightclub business in Dallas was finally convicted for allowing cocaine sales at his businesses in Dallas and Fort Worth and received 16 years in federal prison. Dallas News reports that club owner Alfredo Hinojosa was ordered to pay a $120,000 fine. This case involved dozens of defendants include several former Dallas police officers.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy