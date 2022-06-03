ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen Township, NJ

ABERDEEN/HOLMDEL: POSSIBLE BEAR SIGHTING

By Daniel J Hashtani
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aberdeen Township and Holmdel Township Police Departments were made aware this morning around 6:30 AM of a possible bear sighting near the intersection of Van Brackle Road/Line Road. Officers from both agencies...

Related
LACEY: POLICE THANK THE ROTARY CLUB FOR A GREAT DOGGY DERBY DAY

Great time today at the Rotary Club of Forked River, 9th Annual Doggy Derby event. What an amazing turnout and congrats to all the winners. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Forked River and everyone who assisted with this awesome event. Also, thank you to Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and his staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office for conducting both a K9 and Drone demonstration for all of us today.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TOMS RIVER: MARLTON MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR ROBBERY AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 7, 2022, David Steen, 54, of Marlton, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to ten years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP), as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Robbery in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:15-1a(1), relative to an incident that occurred in Berkeley Township on September 23, 2019. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Steen will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Judge Gizinski also sentenced Steen to five years NJSP as a result of his guilty plea to Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(2), in connection with the same incident. The sentences will run concurrently. Steen pled guilty to both offenses before Judge Gizinski on April 14, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ASBURY PARK: SHOTS FIRED LEADS TO POLICE PURSUIT

A shots-fired incident that led to a vehicular police pursuit from Asbury Park into Neptune Township yielded an arrest and the recovery of two handguns on Sunday evening. For more information about the shots-fired investigation and the arrest, click here: http://mcponj.org/2022/06/07/asbury-park-shooting-incident-under-investigation/. For more information about the pursuit and subsequent vehicle...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
BERKELEY: ACCIDENT, HIT AND RUN AND DWI

The following is taken from the recently released police blotter. On Friday May 13th, Patrolman Muhammad Ali and Patrolman Garrett Stratton responded to the intersection of Wiley Way and Mill Street for the report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident. During the investigation, Ptl. Ali located the vehicle and driver involved on Green Ridge Drive. Ptl. Ali determined the operator of the vehicle, a 61-year-old South Toms River man, to be operating under the influence. The man was placed under arrest and issued several motor vehicle summonses including DWI, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. The man was processed and released pending a future municipal court date.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
HILLSBOROUGH: SOMETIMES WE JUST NEED A FEEL GOOD STORY

Hillsborough rescue squad responded to a home and found a dog had crawled under a residence and into the air duct, during Thursday night’s storm. The dog was stuck and trapped. The rescuer crawled underneath the residence, cut away the air insulation, and worked to get the pup out.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ

