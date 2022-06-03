ABERDEEN/HOLMDEL: POSSIBLE BEAR SIGHTING

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 7, 2022, David Steen, 54, of Marlton, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to ten years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP), as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Robbery in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:15-1a(1), relative to an incident that occurred in Berkeley Township on September 23, 2019. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Steen will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Judge Gizinski also sentenced Steen to five years NJSP as a result of his guilty plea to Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(2), in connection with the same incident. The sentences will run concurrently. Steen pled guilty to both offenses before Judge Gizinski on April 14, 2022.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO