A boat illegally dumped in Barnegat Bay will finally be hauled away, local officials confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Monday. The boat was abandoned nearly a year ago, although most of the details on how that took place remain a mystery. It sat neglected off of John C. Bartlett, Jr. County Park in Bayville, Berkeley Township for some months before breaking loose — a recent storm sending it adrift toward the south side of the bay toward land in May.

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO