Teen downs after slipping into deep spot in Sims Bayou, police say

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe teens had asked their parents...

Click2Houston.com

Father abandons baby in northwest Harris County parking lot in 97-degree heat, authorities say

HOUSTON – An 11-month-old baby is safe after the infant’s father left the child in the heat Sunday in a parking lot in northwest Harris County, authorities said. Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said in a news release that deputies were called to do a welfare check on the child in the 10900 block of FM 1960 West. Authorities noted that the baby was sitting there, alone in a stroller, in the 97-degree heat and sun for more than 20 minutes.
fox26houston.com

Houston police searching for missing 5-year-old girl

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 5-year-old girl. Authorities are searching for 5-year-old Emerie Mitchell. Emerie was last seen near the 16700 block of Lost Quail Drive and left walking on foot in an unknown direction of travel. Emerie is described as a Black...
fox26houston.com

3 suspects sought in Houston robbery of woman who was chased, punched

HOUSTON - Houston police say they are searching for three suspects after a woman was chased through a parking lot, knocked to the ground, punched, and then robbed. The police department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects who were caught on video. Authorities say the...
fox26houston.com

Man shot after confronting group of teens to show respect to elders

HOUSTON - Police are investigating following a late night shooting in Houston on Saturday night. The shooting occurred on the 7100 block of West Fuqua around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, the found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was taken to a...
Click2Houston.com

Man shot to death during home invasion in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after a home invasion in north Houston Monday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6500 block of Thornwall Street around 6:28 p.m. HPD Detective Lance Osborn said two men were at the home...

