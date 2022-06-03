Teen downs after slipping into deep spot in Sims Bayou, police say

HOUSTON – An 11-month-old baby is safe after the infant’s father left the child in the heat Sunday in a parking lot in northwest Harris County, authorities said. Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said in a news release that deputies were called to do a welfare check on the child in the 10900 block of FM 1960 West. Authorities noted that the baby was sitting there, alone in a stroller, in the 97-degree heat and sun for more than 20 minutes.

13 HOURS AGO