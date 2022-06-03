Teen downs after slipping into deep spot in Sims Bayou, police say

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. Today is Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Here’s your chance to win tickets to what’s supposed to be one of the premier wine and culinary events in the country -- and it’s right in The Woodlands!. One KPRC 2 Insider will receive two tickets...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teen who was already out on bond for another crime has been named as the suspect accused in a deadly road rage shooting that occurred in northwest Harris County last week. Matthew Herndon, 17, has been charged with murder. On June 2, a Harris...
HOUSTON — A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in the Greenspoint area Tuesday morning, according to Houston police. The victim was shot in the head around 10 a.m., an HPD homicide detective said at the scene. He said there were "quite a few" people inside the...
HOUSTON – Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 16-year-old girl who became trapped inside a vehicle that plunged into the Brays Bayou in east Houston Monday afternoon, according to Houston police. Three teens, two girls and one boy, were traveling in a vehicle in the 100 block...
HOUSTON – An 11-month-old baby is safe after the infant’s father left the child in the heat Sunday in a parking lot in northwest Harris County, authorities said. Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said in a news release that deputies were called to do a welfare check on the child in the 10900 block of FM 1960 West. Authorities noted that the baby was sitting there, alone in a stroller, in the 97-degree heat and sun for more than 20 minutes.
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A woman who was being evicted from her apartment Tuesday set her unit on fire and attacked a deputy constable with a box cutter, League City officials said. It happened at the Calder Square Apartments located at 1111 W. Main Street, across the street from...
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 5-year-old girl. Authorities are searching for 5-year-old Emerie Mitchell. Emerie was last seen near the 16700 block of Lost Quail Drive and left walking on foot in an unknown direction of travel. Emerie is described as a Black...
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in northeast Harris County Tuesday, deputies said. It happened in the 11700 block of Beaumont Highway near Oates Road. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, one of the two drivers that...
HOUSTON – Video of a brutal robbery shows the moment a woman’s head was bashed into the pavement as three women tried to wrest her purse from her body on Houston’s north side. Police said it happened on Monday, May 23, around 2 a.m. in the 7600...
WILLIS, Texas – Two correctional officers, a sergeant, and an inmate have been transported to the hospital after a crash involving a possibly impaired driver in Willis Tuesday morning, authorities said. It happened in the 10000 block of N. IH 45 N. around 2:30 a.m. Officials with the Conroe...
HOUSTON – A photo was released of a woman accused of shoplifting items worth over $3,000 at a local business in Uptown Houston, according to Crime Stoppers. The theft was reported on April 28 at a business in the 5100 block of Richmond Avenue, near the Galleria. Houston police...
HOUSTON - Houston police say they are searching for three suspects after a woman was chased through a parking lot, knocked to the ground, punched, and then robbed. The police department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects who were caught on video. Authorities say the...
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after a suspect got into a shootout with one of them while they were trying to investigate a shooting in southeast Houston Monday, authorities said. It happened in the 4500 block of Idaho Street near Cullen around 12:10 a.m.
Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a man killed the woman, who was trying to break up with him, before he shot himself outside a northwest Harris County Walmart. Deputies were called to the parking lot on 249 near Antoine around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Homicide investigators arrived on the scene...
HOUSTON – A search is underway after a man fatally shot his ex-wife while her son was at home Monday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened at a home in northeast Harris County in the 9100 block of Saint Laurent Lane at around 12:30 a.m. According to...
HOUSTON - Police are investigating following a late night shooting in Houston on Saturday night. The shooting occurred on the 7100 block of West Fuqua around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, the found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was taken to a...
HOUSTON – A man is dead after a home invasion in north Houston Monday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6500 block of Thornwall Street around 6:28 p.m. HPD Detective Lance Osborn said two men were at the home...
