Memorial Tournament weather and the lore of Chief Leatherlips

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mother Nature’s water hazards are par for the course since the first Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin commenced on May 27, 1976.

Rain has fallen in at least 31 of the past 46 years. However, things are looking up this year, so to speak, even after a few opening round sprinkles.

Memories of downpours during the tournament are legion, occasionally pushing the final round past Sunday. Last year’s play was plagued by rain on the first day, June 3, 2021, that resulted in two rain delays, and a rare fog delay the next morning. Play was suspended due to an impending storm again during the final round on June 6.

In 2020, the tournament moved to July 16-19, with only a lightning delay near the end of the final round.

Scattered showers fell on Thursday, Friday and Sunday, May 30-31, June 2, 2019, yet largely missed Muirfield Village, with only 15 minutes of sprinkles during Round 1. The previous year, Round 2 play was halted on June 1, 2018, at 5 p.m. On Sunday, June 4, thunderstorms developed east of Interstate 71 just to the east of the action, though a little rain fell on the course.

Rain has been an unwelcome spectator on six out of 10 tournament days, more than expected based on climate statistics. However, it should be noted that May is usually a wet month in Columbus, with an average of 14 days of measurable rain–more than any other month of the year.

An average of 11 days with rain in June only further factors into the odds of experiencing a rain delay, since the tournament is often played during the early days of the month.

The final rounds of the Memorial Tournament have been impacted by storms more frequently, with Mother Nature delivering rain on nearly 70 percent of the weekend tournament days, often as tropical downpours.

For decades, some wondered aloud whether Chief Leatherlips, who is buried on the east side of the Scioto River, could be dispirited by the location of a golf course on ancestral hunting grounds? A monument erected in 1889 by the local Wyandot Club next to a centuries-old burr oak tree marks the site where Leatherlips was killed by a group of rival Wynadots in 1810.

Chief Leatherlips had a good relationship with the five Sells brothers in Dublin and was widely respected as a neighbor and friend, said Jim Thompson, an author who has extensively researched the local history of the Wyandots, and inspired by a family connection. His great-great-grandfather Joseph, who died in 1862, served as the caretaker of Chief Leatherlips’ grave for decades.

Thompson believes he was a local hero, adding that the name “Leatherlips” translates to “never told a lie.” During our interview in 2018, he displayed the hatchet given to Joseph Thompson in the 1850s by some of the last Wyandots to live in the area.

The Dublin historian posited one of the reasons Leatherlips was executed in 1810 may have been because he sided with the Americans on the eve of the War of 1812 against the British, coupled with his signature on the Treaty of Grenville in 1795.

The alleged rain “curse” is really nothing more than water over the dam, statistically. The chances of enjoying four consecutive days without rain in central Ohio during the normally wettest period of the year–late spring–is less than 10 percent.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.