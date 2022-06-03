ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Arrest made in Opelousas shooting of teen

By Raven Little, Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4xRn_0fzH2t1m00

UPDATE, 9:28 P.M..: Jashawn Laws, 19 of Opelousas was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:

  • Illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities
  • Negligent injuring
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

An investigation revealed that Laws began recklessly firing a rifle from inside a vehicle which he and the female victim were both in. Laws may have been firing the weapon allegedly in defense of shots being fired by an unknown suspect toward the vehicle Laws was in.

There were six people riding in the vehicle in question. Two adults and four minors. Three firearms were seized during the investigation so far. All minors involved will likely be facing curfew violation charges as well as illegal possession of a firearm by at least two of the minors involved in the incident. This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000 cash reward.

ORIGINAL, 5:57 A.M..: OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Lastrapes St. and Rice Lane just before midnight. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to OPD, she was transported to a local hospital and considered to be in serious condition. Officers believe she may have been in a car when she was shot.

Multiple buildings on fire in Jeanerette

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, through Crime Stoppers at (337)-948-TIPS, or by using the P3 mobile App.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time. This story will be updated as more becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
kalb.com

Man wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted for the attempted second-degree murder of his former girlfriend. APD said Jimie R. Jones, 60, is suspected of shooting a gun from his vehicle around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, June...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Opelousas Police#P3
kalb.com

Missing Juvenile: Jada Moore of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Authorities are asking for your help locating 15-year-old Jada Moore of Alexandria. The Alexandria Police Department describes her as being approximately 5′2″ and weighing about 165 pounds. She should have her 18-month-old daughter Remy with her. She was last seen in the area of Bolton and Rapides Avenues.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana man accused of threatening to kill U.S. Congresswoman

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 66-year-old man from Walker, Louisiana allegedly threatened to kill U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy on two occasions. Those threats came over the phone on the same day, according to the United States Department of Justice. Specifically, “the criminal complaint and supporting affidavit alleges that, on May 27, 2022, Charles T. […]
WALKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested in shooting of 16-year-old Opelousas girl

A suspect has been arrested after a 16-year-old Opelousas girl was shot in the leg. The shooting happened around 12 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lastrapes Street and Rice Lane. Opelousas Police Department officers responded to the area and found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg, spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPLC TV

Body found on Ruth Street identified

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The man who was found dead on Ruth Street last month has been identified. The body of Russell J. Guidry, 40, of Sulphur, was found on Ruth Street on May 27. Charlie Hunter, investigator with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office, confirmed that Guidry was the deceased. Next of kin has been notified, he said.
kalb.com

APD investigating attempted ATM theft

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an attempted ATM theft that occurred Sunday, June 5, at approximately 5 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lee Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a stolen Ford F-250 attached by chains to an ATM. Two Black...
KATC News

Troopers looking for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

State Police are looking for help in locating a vehicle that struck a bicyclist Monday, leaving him dead. A 73-year-old Welsh man died Monday morning when his bicycle was hit by a motorist who then drove away, troopers say. State Police say they were called to the accident at 8:30 a.m. on La. 1126 west of Farm Supply Road in Jeff Davis Parish.
WELSH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy