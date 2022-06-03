UPDATE: Arrest made in Opelousas shooting of teen

UPDATE, 9:28 P.M..: Jashawn Laws, 19 of Opelousas was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:

Illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities

Negligent injuring

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

An investigation revealed that Laws began recklessly firing a rifle from inside a vehicle which he and the female victim were both in. Laws may have been firing the weapon allegedly in defense of shots being fired by an unknown suspect toward the vehicle Laws was in.

There were six people riding in the vehicle in question. Two adults and four minors. Three firearms were seized during the investigation so far. All minors involved will likely be facing curfew violation charges as well as illegal possession of a firearm by at least two of the minors involved in the incident. This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000 cash reward.

ORIGINAL, 5:57 A.M..: OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Lastrapes St. and Rice Lane just before midnight. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to OPD, she was transported to a local hospital and considered to be in serious condition. Officers believe she may have been in a car when she was shot.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, through Crime Stoppers at (337)-948-TIPS, or by using the P3 mobile App.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time. This story will be updated as more becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.