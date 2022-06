An accident involving ATVs led to multiple injuries on Saturday evening in the Bluff City area. Fayette County Sheriff David Russell says the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 2 vehicle accident involving two ATVs that occurred on Saturday at about 8:45 pm. Sheriff Russell says the accident occurred at N 1125 E 1595 Lane in Bluff City. Sheriff Russell says 3 individuals were flown from the scene, including 1 adult male to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield and 2 juveniles to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Sheriff Russell says that one adult female was also transported by ambulance to Fayette County Hospital. As Sheriff Russell stated, the matter remains under investigation at this time and no other information was released at this time.

BLUFF CITY, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO