ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas inmate escape: Suspect killed after 5 people found dead in Leon County

WFAA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGonzalo Lopez escaped from a Texas prison in...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

Men on 4-wheelers discover bodies of missing couple near Houston

NEW CANEY, Texas — Investigators believe two bodies found in New Caney are those of a missing couple. Montgomery County officials said two men were riding four-wheelers in a wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday when they decided to check out a vehicle they thought was abandoned because it had been in the same location for a couple of weeks.
NEW CANEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy