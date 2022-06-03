ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NW Iowa Deputy Sentenced To 40 Years For Stealing Pain Meds

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
(Sioux City, IA) — A former Plymouth County Deputy Sheriff has been sentenced to up to four decades in prison on theft and burglary charges. Forty-three-year-old Aaron Leusink (LOO-sink) was accused of stealing prescription pain medication and other property from the evidence room at the sheriff’s department and from two pharmacies — as well as homes in the area. Leusink had over 16-hundred pills in his possession when he was arrested in the spring of 2020. Leusink, who pleaded guilty to eleven different charges, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for first-degree burglary, ten years for second-degree burglary, and five years for felonious misconduct in office — for a total of 40 years in prison. Eight other counts for burglary, theft and unlawful possession of prescription drugs will be served concurrently.

kicdam.com

Sheldon Motorcyclist Injured in Collision

Sheldon, IA (KICD) — A Sheldon man was injured while riding his motorcycle last week at the corner of Highway 18 and Washington Avenue in Sheldon last week. The Sheldon Police Department says 55 year old Jake Scott was attempting a left turn on his Harley Davidson when he was struck in the side by an SUV that had failed to stop at a traffic light. Scott was transported to the Sheldon Sanford Medical Center for minor injuries.
Atlantic, IA
