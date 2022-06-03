ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams, NY

Tug Hill Commission to host meeting

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission will meet on Tuesday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at...

Utica celebrates Pride Month with flag raising and proclamation

UTICA — June marks LGBTQ+ Pride Month, a time that recognizes the history of the LGBTQ+ community and the ongoing advocacy for equality. Residents from Utica and the Mohawk Valley came to Utica City Hall to witness Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri raise the LGBTQ+ pride flag in recognition of Pride Month and the local LGBTQ+ community. Palmieri was joined by local elected officials and religious leaders who spoke to the crowd on the importance of LGBTQ+ representation.
UTICA, NY
Pre-Juneteenth kickoff at Kemble Street Park

UTICA — The second annual pre-Juneteenth kickoff is planned for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Kemble Park, at the corner of James and Kemble streets. Hosted by local organizations Motivated Minds and Hoops & Dreams, the event will feature music, basketball, vendors, food and speakers, and will recognize a community leader with the Robbie Dancy award.
City seeks public input on cell phone tower

ROME — The city Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a special public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, in Common Council Chambers of City Hall on a proposal for a new Verizon Wireless cell tower and communications facility. All members of the public wishing to comment regarding...
ROME, NY
Conole endorsed by Oneida County Democrats

NEW YORK MILLS — The Oneida County Democratic Committee has endorsed Francis Conole to be the Democratic nominee in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, according to a release. “The process saw Francis Conole earn unanimous support from the committee membership. With the Oneida Democratic Committee’s endorsement, Francis Conole...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Government
Oneida, Stockbridge Valley seniors earn Rossetti Awards

The Andrew D. Rossetti Scholarship Fund Committee awarded $2,500 scholarships to high school seniors from the Oneida and Stockbridge Valley school districts who plan to pursue a career in teaching. Seth O’Connell, from the Oneida school district, plans to study math and adolescent education Le Moyne College. He is the...
ONEIDA, NY
Nurses join Nascentia Health Rome office

ROME — Nascentia Health added two new staff members to its Rome office at The Beeches on Turin Road. Registered Nurse Kaitlyn Ellinger is a care manager in Nascentia’s managed long-term care plan, helping to ensure that our members receive the best possible care. She previously worked as a RN at Rome Health, working bedside in the ICU. She lives in Rome.
ROME, NY
Funeral notices — June 7, 2022

ALTMIRE — Carol Ann Altmire, 78, of Las Vegas, on April 3, 2022. No services. AMIDON — Joel P. Amidon, 84, on June 4, 2022. Services 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Peter’s Church, 200 N. James St., Rome. Calling hours 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Nicholas J. Bush Funeral Home, 7751 Merrick Road, Rome. Private burial parish cemetery.
ROME, NY
Fall Prevention Workshop slated for June 21

CLINTON — Brookdale Independent Living will host a Fall Prevention Workshop, “How to Prevent Falls and Remain Independent,” from 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in The Cafe at 99 Brookside Drive. The interactive workshop will be presented by clinicians from COAST Physical Therapy, in an effort to...
CLINTON, NY
Sunset Wood to offer on-site therapy to tenants

NEW HARTFORD — The Community at Sunset Wood has partnered with RISE Senior Living — a HealthPRO Heritage brand — to bring onsite physical and occupational therapy directly to their tenants. Last year, Sunset Wood built out their Wellness Center to accommodate a therapy program which RISE...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
SMSGT Jerry E. Jacobs, USAF, Ret.

SMSgt. Jerry E. “Jake” Jacobs, USAF, (Ret.), 80, of Rome, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022. He was born in Salisbury, NC on September 12, 1941, the son of the late Gilbert and Ethel Jacobs. On May 6, 1965, he married Joan M. Conway in St. Patrick’s Church in Southold, NY.
ROME, NY
Several local residents on dean’s list at College of St. Rose

ALBANY — Several area students are among the more than 500 students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the College of St. Rose. Allyson Guido, of Utica, communication science and disorders;. Aimee Hurlbut, of Rome, social work;. Taylor Kirk, of Sylvan...
ALBANY, NY
Dr. Joel P. Amidon

Dr. Joel P. Amidon, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 4, 2022. He was born in Rome, NY, on July 8, 1937, son of the late Charles Donald and Grace Livingston Amidon. Joel was married to the former Elaine Lauri from 1958 to 1996. Dr. Amidon was a graduate...
ROME, NY
John A. Baumler

John A. Baumler, 79, a resident of the town of Lee, passed away on January 22, 2022. John was born in New York City on Oct. 7, 1942, to Hans and Helen Baumler. He graduated from The New York Institute of Technology with a degree in electrical engineering. He attended Officer Training School in Texas and was commissioned in the Air Force as a 2nd Lt. in 1964. His first assignment was to Chanute AFB in Rantoul, IL. It was while stationed there that he met his wife, Marilyn (DeRosa). They were married in Illinois on Jan. 19, 1969, after John returned from a remote assignment to Moray AFB in Thailand. They then we’re fortunate to live in Wiesbaden, Germany while John was with GEEIA. After a stateside assignment to Wright-Patterson AFB , John left the Air Force as a Captain and came to work at Griffiss AFB as a civilian. He worked for NCA, the 485th and AFRL. After 40 years of DOD employment, he worked part-time for Grumman Corp.
ROME, NY
St. Lawrence County man gets felony DWI in Lewis County

HARRISVILLE — A St. Lawrence County man was charged with felony drunken driving after his pickup truck crashed into a motorcycle in Lewis County late Sunday night, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Kyle A. Bigwarfe, 28, of Gouverneur, was drunk behind the wheel of...
Jewish cultural festival aims to strengthen community

UTICA — A venerable part of the community, the Jewish Community Center, 2310 Oneida St., invites the public to a day of fun, history, and sharing of culture. JEWtica, Utica’s first Jewish cultural festival, will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the JCC.
UTICA, NY
Members of Class of 2020 return for Hamilton commencement

CLINTON — More than 325 members of Hamilton College’s 497-member Class of 2020 returned on Saturday, June 4, for the commencement celebration that would have happened two years ago, had the COVID pandemic not intervened. The class that was honored virtually in 2020 enjoyed several traditions of a...
HAMILTON, NY
Clinton Farmers Market marks 25th season

CLINTON — The Clinton Farmers Market, one of the largest markets in the Mohawk Valley region, has opened for its 25th season. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays on the Clinton Village Green. The market accepts EBT SNAP benefits. The market also operates a SNAP...
CLINTON, NY
Kids' Run to return in-person for Boilermaker weekend

NEW HARTFORD — Utica National Insurance Group and the Boilermaker Road Race have come together to announce the return of the Utica National Kids' Run. After a virtual run in 2020 and a postponed run in 2021, this year's run will be held in-person. This year will mark the...
UTICA, NY
Births — June 7, 2022

COSAMANO — To Frank III and Kari Parsons Cosamano, of Marcy, on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Rome Health, a daughter, Giovanna Jacqueline. DYER — To Travis Dyer Jr. and Brooke Sherman, of Rome, on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Rome Health, a son, Jorden Elliot. FELLONE —...
ROME, NY

