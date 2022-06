Even an hour and 40 minute rain delay could not stop the Knoxville Raceway from getting in another weekly show on Saturday as heard live on KNIA. After all the heat races were completed, a brief shower soaked the grounds and officials had to rework the track. Four A-Mains were contested with Scotty Johnson getting his third win of the season in the Pro Sprints. Terry McCarl won the 360s while Lynton Jeffrey won the scheduled 410 A-Main and Aaron Reutzel won the make-up A-Main. Next week the World of Outlaws come to town for a two night show.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO