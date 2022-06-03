ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel warns over Iran nuclear programme

By GIL COHEN-MAGEN
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Pq8T_0fzH25Q300
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued the warning on Iran's nuclear programme after the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency met him during a whirlwind visit /POOL/AFP/File

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Friday that Israel was prepared to use it's "right to self defense" to stop Iran's nuclear programme.

The comments came after IAEA chief Rafael Grossi met Bennett Friday morning during a whirlwind visit.

Bennett's warning is a reiteration of Israeli vows to do whatever it takes to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb. It comes with tensions rising over stalled efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers aimed at preventing Iran from developing such a weapon.

Bennett said in a statement that he has made it clear that Israel prefers diplomacy, but "it reserves the right to self-defense and to action against Iran in order to block its nuclear programme should the international community not succeed in the relevant time frame."

Grossi's visit came after the global nuclear watchdog on Monday said it still had questions which were "not clarified" despite long-running efforts to get Iran to explain the presence of nuclear material at three undeclared sites.

The issue of the sites is one of the remaining obstacles to reviving the 2015 deal which gave Iran relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.

Experts consider Israel as the only nuclear power in the Middle East, though the country refuses to confirm or deny that it has such weapons.

Iran has always denied seeking a nuclear bomb.

Israel is staunchly opposed to the 2015 agreement which it perceives as a threat to its security.

In October Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that, "If a terror regime is going to acquire a nuclear weapon, we must act." He added that Israel "reserves the right to act at any given moment in any way."

This week the Israeli army held military exercise over the Mediterranean and in the Red Sea. Israeli media reported the exercise simulated a wide-scale attack on Iran, including on its nuclear facilities.

When questioned by AFP on Thursday, the army did not comment on the nature of the drills, but confirmed that it prepares and trains "continuously for several scenarios including threats from Iran".

Comments / 59

Alan Udesky
4d ago

U. Can’t keep threatening a known atomic power. SADAM HUSSAIN did it and Israel destroyed his nuclear capability in 1981 , we did nothing. HISTORY WILL REPEAT ITSELF , BE PREPARED .

Reply(16)
14
Sim S
3d ago

Iran never abided by obamas nuclear deal Trump slowed them down and now Biden has thrown his sopport to Iran

Reply(2)
14
Megadon
4d ago

How many nukes has Israel admitted to stockpiling? Why does Israel refuse to sign on to the nuclear non-proliferation agreement?

Reply(8)
6
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Grossi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Iran Nuclear#Nuclear Material#Israeli#Iaea
Daily Mail

'Either we win or this will end badly for all of humanity': Putin's state TV stooges warn Russia will unleash nuclear war rather than accept defeat in Ukraine

The head of Russian state-backed TV network RT said 'things will end badly for all of humanity' if Russia doesn't win a military victory against Ukraine, hinting at a nuclear strike should the country lose the war. Russia's state-backed media has become infamous for its anti-Ukrainian rants since the war...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country

Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
POLITICS
Salon

Putin’s real goal in Ukraine isn’t territory

On March 6, 2022, 14 days into Russia's war against Ukraine, a video was shared on Facebook showing seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych singing "Let it Go," the hit song from the Disney musical "Frozen," inside a crammed Kyiv bunker. A sign of beauty, resilience and hope, it was viewed more than eight million times within days of posting.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

65K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy