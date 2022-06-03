Courthouse Transactions 6-3-22

Marriages

Jesse Reid Smith to Melissa Elizabeth Santos

Nicholas Peter Coves to Kathleen Margaret Edwards

Robert Allen Parrish Jr. to Tammie Sue White

Robert Dale Hart II to Melissa Dawn Waid

Randolph Wayne Sizemore Jr. to Kristie Leigh Evans

Fiduciaries

Michelle Mathis was named executrix of the estate of Bertie F. Surbaugh

Bonnie Callison was named executrix of the estate of Franklin Delmore Gwinn

James R. Fry Jr. was named executor of the estate of Taylor Spurgeon

Don E. Johnston was named executor of the estate of John R. Johnston

William Carr Evans and Vallarie Conner Schlosser were named co-executors of the estate of William McKinley Evans

Courtney M. Mills was named administratrix of the estate of Whitney Lynne Merewether

Shirley Adwell was named executrix of the estate of Jay Ray Coke

Karen L. Jones was named executrix of the estate of Nancy Alice Miller

Daniel O. Withrow was named administrator of the estate of Oscar Daniel Withrow

DL Oreolt was named executor of the estate of Jody Wilson Hanson

Land Transfers

Johna L. Bowyer to Edward S. Bowyer, 18.916 sq. ft., Alderson Corporation

James G. Jeffries to Valerie Sabbag, two tracts, White Sulphur District

Carolyn A. White to Christopher James Adkins and Hannah Elizabeth Davis, lot 13, Quinwood Corporation

Wayne Douglas Fleshman to Wayne Douglas Fleshman and Jolene K. Fleshman, 2.25 acres, Meadow Bluff District

Eric L. Stratman and Suzanne Keddie to Bruce A. Stapp and Cynthia Stapp, lots 28 and 29, Lewisburg Corporation

Gregory A. Wilson to 195 Cresent LLC, lots 99, 100, and 101, White Sulphur Corporation

Hank James Campbell to Henry A. Campbell, lot 70, Osborne Addition, Meadow Bluff District

Henry A. Campbell to Randall Hinkle, lot 70, Osborne Addition, Meadow Bluff District

Arthur J. Honaker and Susanna Honaker to city of Lewisburg, 1.61 acres, Lewisburg District

Kevin A. Vance and Joy Vance to Joseph P. Hodge and Morgan M. Hodge, lot no. 5 and 6, Frandford District

Rodney L. Walker to Frederick Albert Stoker Jr. and Cheryl Walker Bates, 2 ½ acres, Irish Corner District

Marjorie B. Eastbridge to Rebecca R. Hambrick and Robert Hambrick, lots 41, 42, 43, Alderson Corporation

Pamela Jean Skidmore to Brent Kevin Baldwin and Brandy L. Baldwin, 50 acres, Falling Spring District

Ronald Welsh and Dianna Welsh to Holly Hendrix, lot 128 Lilly Park Addition, Meadow Bluff District

Cindy Rowlands AKA Cindy Rowlands Boswell devisee of Mary Ann Sydenstrickers Rowland to Russell Sydenstricker Rowlands and Pamela Amundson, property, Lewisburg Corporation

Rhonda Prichard trustee of the Daniel P. Prichard Supplemental Needs Trust to Towey Emily Whitacre Greenstreet, Thomas A. Greenstreet, et al., lot 11 and 13, Lewisburg District

Sallie Whitehurst sole heir at law of Anna Jane Masters, Linda Boyd, et al., to Charles Keith Masters and Deborah S. Masters, 2.3 acres, Irish Corner District

Carolyn P. Boone to Scott Q. Frazier and Alison D. Frasier, 25 acres, White Sulphur District

Maryona J. Arbogast/Maryona J. Morgan to Paul E. Wykle and Lesley Marcinsowki, two tracts, Frankford District

Patrick Thomas Ryan to Andrew W. Hampton and Sarah W. Hampton, lot 17 section 1 Underwood, Lewisburg Corporation

Connie Spense by devisee to Delmos F. Barb and Teresa W. Barb, 5 tracts less exceptions, Frankford District

Laura Ball to Laura Ball and Dwight Ball, .17 acres from Dickerson Whites Draft, Anthony Creek District

Retreat Vacations LLC to Hannah J. Wiseman, lot 1 or .396 acre, Lewisburg District

City of Lewisburg to city of Lewisburg Building Commission, 9.422 acres, Lewisburg District

Joseph Michael Rudd and Robin Rudd to Kayla Dawn Goff, lots 144 and 145, Rainelle Corporation

Lacy Martin by attorney in fact James Kasinides to Zachary D. Carr and Joyce Carr, 3.55 acres, Meadow Bluff District

Bryson L. Cook and Cynthia E. Cook to William R. Moore and Donna M. Moore, lot 28 Howards Creek, White Sulphur District

Gilbert L. Merritt and Carla J. Merritt to Cheryl Mansley, lot 16, part of 17 Pack Addition, Alderson Corporation

Kristin Stover and Peter Feltman to Terri Leitch, lot 32 Dogwood Heights Subdivision, Lewisburg Corporation

Gregory Mills and Tonya L. Mills to Wesley Wayne Demarest III and Amanda Renee Demarest, 3.011 acre lot 3 Otter Creek Subdivision, Meadow Bluff District

Tammy D. Down FKA Tammy D. Canale to Nick Jones, Meadow Bluff District

Dakota Anderson and Erica Anderson to Frankie C. Martin and Janet M. Martin, lot 159 Lilly Park Addition, Meadow Bluff District

Stephanie Davis to Max Chamber Davis, 97 acres, Williamsburg

Trent White to Troy White, 14 acres and 71 poles, three acres, and three acres, Irish Corner District

Brenda Joyce Hardiman Kees to William Lee Hardiman, lots 8 and 14, Anthony Creek District

Brenda Joyce Hardiman Kees to William Lee Hardiman, tract, Anthony Creek District

Brenda Joyce Hardiman Kees to William Lee Hardiman, tract, Anthony Creek District

Justin Batten and Amanda Breeden-Batten to Richard G. Breeden and Sherry B. Breeden, .009 acre, Fort Spring District

Justin Batten and Amanda Breeden-Batten to Richard G. Breeden and Sherry B. Breeden, 0.239, Fort Spring District

Richard McClung 2014 Revocable Trust by trustees and Ann McClung 2014 Revocable Trust by trustees to Richard E. McClung and Ann W. McClung, 2.10 acres, Lewisburg District

Richard E. McClung and Ann W. McClung to Richard McClung 2014 Revocable Trust by trustees and Ann McClung 2014 Revocable Trust by trustees, 2.10 acres, Lewisburg District

Robert Helmick and Charles A. Marino and Mary K. Marino, multiple parcels, Meadow Bluff District

Dwight Nicely to Ruh Roh LLC, 1.03 acres, Meadow Bluff District

Donald Mohler to Gene E. Sizemore Family Irrevocable Living Trust and Shirley L. Sizemore Family Irrevocable Living Trust, lot 101 and 103, White Sulphur District

Kevin Workman and Pamela Workman to Hunter D. Workman and Katy J. Workman, lot 32 Echols Acres Addition no. 3, Lewisburg District

Delbert Lee Hinkle to C.A.M. Construction LLC, ¼ of an acre and 1 acres 15 poles, Irish Corner District.

