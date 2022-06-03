ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Watch fireflies for science this summer

By Jeremy Stout
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — From now through August scientists are asking for help in the Firefly Watch Community Science Project.

The PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) asked community members, in a Facebook post , to spend at least ten minutes during firefly season (late May to August) observing fireflies in their backyard or nearby field.

The Firefly Watch project is headed up by Mass Audubon, a New England based conservation organization, in cooperation with Tufts University. Anyone in North America can participate.

The goal of the study is to track the geographic distribution of fireflies and whether their population is growing or shrinking. Environmental factors that effect their population are also being sought.

Mass Audubon said that those interested in participating will be able to provide information on habitat type, temperature, precipitation, wind, cloud cover, and the presence of artificial light.

To observe fireflies Mass Audubon said that participants need to count the number of flashing fireflies in ten second intervals for ten minutes. Participants should also keep track of the various flashing patterns they see.

There are three common firefly families in North America. Though they all belong to the same beetle family, they all have different ways of attracting a mate. Some make quick flashes, while others have long-lasting glows, and still others use invisible chemicals.

Mass Audubon said, “All firefly sightings—or lack thereof—are valuable.”

More information, including training resources, can be found on Mass Audubon’s website .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

People are boycotting Martin's Potato Rolls for founder's ties to a far-right politician

Boycotts are rolling in for America’s favorite potato bread band. Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe has captivated Northeastern taste buds for generations with its just-the-right-amount-of-sweet and ultra fluffy potato rolls and bread. In recent years, the family business has become a nationally known brand for supplying Shake Shack (one of the fastest-growing food chains in the country) with its burger buns. Recently, a controversy around Jim Martin, the company’s executive chair and former president (his son Tony is now president), and his family have consumers questioning which side the brand’s bread is buttered on.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy