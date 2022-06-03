Former GVT associate artistic director busts out in new role

Kim Morgan Dean may not be a household name to everyone in Greenbrier County, but many folks will remember her from the time she spent here.

When the actress moved here from New York City in 2010, she made quite a name for herself performing in nearly 20 shows at Greenbrier County Theater (GVT) including “Chicago,” “Cabaret” and “Always Patsy Cline.”

In 2014, she became the theater’s associate artistic director. She also played an important role in the community when she won a seat on city council.

Some of the most momentous moments in Greenbrier County happened offstage.

“I mean, it’s almost hard to even put into words. I miss that community so much and watching kids grow up in a place where they know every adult on the block is pretty special,” she said. “There is so much support and appreciation for the arts in that community and GVT is so important to the town, and the education program, what it’s done for the kids in that town, is just amazing,”

Morgan Dean left Lewisburg and joined the Barter Theatre resident acting company in 2018. She’s about to bust out in a big way there too. She’s preparing to step into some pretty big high-heel shoes (padded bra and wigs) for a role made famous by one of the most iconic superstars in the world, Dolly Parton.

Morgan Dean plays Doralee Rhode, the bubbly blonde secretary with an overbearing boss, in the “9 to 5, The Musical” at the Barter Theater in Abingdon, Va.

People who have never seen the movie will still love the story and the music.

“9 to 5, The Musical” centers around coworkers Violet, Judy, and Doralee who join forces to outwit their overbearing boss. All of the songs were written by Dolly Parton, and the show features new songs written especially by Dolly Parton for the musical.

Morgan-Dean thinks Dolly and Broadway are a perfect pair.

“This is only musical she’s written, and it’s pretty amazing. It’s what you would expect because she’s a brilliant songwriter. Dolly knows how to tell a story and that’s we do in musical theater, we tell stories with music. If you’re not familiar with the movie or a fan of Dolly Parton, and who isn’t, you’ll still enjoy “9 to 5, The Musical.”

The actress admits there’s pressure to “get it right” with Doralee.

“Every person in the world loves Dolly Parton, so it’s both daunting and thrilling to play a character so identified with her.”

She remembers watching the film “9 to 5” for the first time and the impact it had on her as a young woman.

“I’m trying to bring all of the things that I love about her, and her performance, in the film.” she said. “She radiates kindness and joy and strength and a lot of authentic humanity.”

“9 to 5, The Musical” premieres June 3 and continues through Aug. 21 at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Va. For more information call 276-626-3991 or contact barterinfo@bartertheatre.com.

Actress Kim Morgan Dean plays Doralee Rhodes in “9 to 5 The Musical” Jim Shock

The post Former GVT associate artistic director busts out in new role appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .