Lakota elders helped a white man preserve their language. Then he tried to sell it back to them.

By Graham Lee Brewer
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTANDING ROCK INDIAN RESERVATION, S.D. — Ray Taken Alive had been fighting for this moment for two years: At his urging, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Council was about to take the rare and severe step of banishing a nonprofit organization from the tribe’s land. The Lakota...

Comments / 186

sunnyside up girl
4d ago

Nothings changed for the American Indians,still being screwed over by whites.Where are the reparations for them?? And before you pounce I'm Cherokee and Irish.

Reply(31)
68
little stinker
4d ago

"With the number of Lakota first-language speakers dwindling, Delores was eager to help preserve and transmit the language. Beginning in 2005, she recorded words and stories for Jan Ullrich, the linguist, and reviewed new entries in the Lakota Language Consortium’s dictionary. She signed an agreement with the consortium that paid elders up to $50 per hour, in exchange for exclusive rights to publish what they shared. " they were paid for their participation and sharing their stories, legends, and thus their language.

Reply(6)
8
One Race- HUMAN
4d ago

So he was shocked that there was a dictionary being made and the had to pay for it to help support the people who has to do the work to create it. Nothing would stop him from creating a dictionary himself.

Reply(12)
7
NBC News

NBC News

