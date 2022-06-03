ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

COVID Booster clinic hosted at the KHSAA Track Championships

By Ben Branscum
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGWvV_0fzH1pbV00

Kentuckians at the KHSAA Boys and Girls Track Championships have the chance to roll up their sleeves.

A COVID-19 booster clinic will be held at the event in the green lot of Kroger Field. The booster shots are available for anyone over the age of five.

The Track Championship meet started Thursday and runs through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone who takes part in the booster clinic will also receive a $25 gas gift card.

Comments / 0

