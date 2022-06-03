100 days of war in Ukraine

Europe's worst armed conflict in decades has brought 100 days of death, destruction and economic wear, with tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers lost. President Joe Biden has called for Congress to pass bans on assault weapons in the wake of deadly gun violence in the last three weeks. The May jobs report could reveal the start of a slowdown for job gains. The first COVID-19 vaccines for kids five and under could be available in weeks. Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue.

🌅 Up first: The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee ended in a historic spell-off . The final two competitors, Vikram Raju and Harini Logan, failed to correctly spell two words in a row between Rounds 13 and 18. So the judges opted for a spell-off – 90 seconds to spell as many words as possible correctly. Logan, an eighth-grader from Texas, spelled 22 words correctly, beating Raju's 15 words. This year’s winning word was ‘''moorhen,'' a medium-sized bird.

2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Harini Logan with her family USA TODAY Sports photo and graphic

''This is such a dream,'' Logan, 14, said, who is competing in her fourth national competition. Logan took home the $50,000 cash prize and Scripps Cup trophy on top of awards from Merriam-Webster and Encyclopedia Britannica.

⚫ Police identified the man who killed four people at a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, saying he targeted a physician whom he blamed for ongoing pain after a recent back surgery .

The victims of a shooting at a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma. USA TODAY

⚫ Two people were injured at a cemetery south of Milwaukee as multiple shots were fired in the direction of a funeral service .

🔴 Former Attorney General Bill Barr met with the House Jan. 6 committee to answer questions about former President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud .

✈ More than 1,370 flights were canceled by American, United and Southwest Thursday .

🏀 The Celtics stunned the Warriors with a huge fourth-quarter rally and won Game 1 in the NBA Finals .

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, dribbles while defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the second half of Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center in San Francisco. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

🍩 Happy National Doughnut Day! Most of the big national chains are offering freebies, BOGO deals or some kind of discount in honor of the occasion, and we've rounded up many of those deals here .

100 days of war in Ukraine

One hundred days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine Friday, the war has brought the world – almost daily – gut wrenching scenes with all of the death, destruction and economic havoc caused by Europe's worst armed conflict in decades. On the eve of the 100th day Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address that Russia now controls about 20% of his country . The startling statement came at a time when Russia is making slow but steady gains in the eastern Donbas region. Zelenskyy's estimate appeared to include not only the Russian conquests during the invasion it launched Feb. 24 but also its 2014 annexation of Crimea and partial command of disputed territory in Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, which he referenced in his speech.

🟡 Biden is giving Ukraine the deadliest weapons yet. Will it make a difference ?

🟡 How the seizure of Russian superyachts helps the feds punish Putin and his oligarchs .

Residents wait as they evacuate the city of Sloviansk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 2, 2022. ARIS MESSINIS, AFP via Getty Images

Biden calls for Congress to 'finally do something' on gun control

Biden called for lawmakers Thursday to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines as the nation reels from three mass shootings in the last three weeks. "After Columbine, after Sandy Hook, after Charleston, after Orlando, after Las Vegas, after Parkland, nothing has been done," Biden said in a primetime speech that lasted 17 minutes from the East Room of the White House. Biden said that if Congress could not ban assault weapons, then they should raise the age to purchase those type of guns from 18 to 21. He also said that background checks should be strengthened and called for the passage of "Red Flag" laws which allow courts to remove firearms from those deemed a danger to themselves or others.

⚫ House passes gun-control package to address mass shootings but it's likely to die in the Senate .

⚫ ''Whatever I want with my guns'': GOP lawmaker pulls out handguns during House hearing on gun control .

⚫ Nevada to ditch investments in assault weapon manufacturers in wake of mass shootings .

⚫ Opinion: Mass shootings didn't stop after Texas. They're all around us. Do you feel safe ?

With photos of the victims killed of the grocery store shooting in Buffalo, New York, behind her, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, makes a point as the House Judiciary Committee holds an emergency meeting in Washington on June 2, 2022 to advance a series of Democratic gun control measures. J. Scott Applewhite, AP

⚫ From back surgery to mass killing: How the tragic Tulsa hospital shooting unfolded .

⛽ Los Angeles joined the movement to ban new natural gas hookups to fight climate change .

🐦 For many Black Americans, the outdoors feel off limits . Black birders want to change that .

🟣 ''Catastrophic'': Women in the military could face huge obstacles to abortion if Roe is overturned, lawmakers say .

The hiring boom may slow, and that could be a good thing

The job growth party isn't over – but it’s starting to simmer down. Employers have added at least 400,000 jobs a month for the past year, the longest such streak on record, providing lots of opportunities for people laid off in the pandemic-induced recession and those seeking higher-paying positions. But the report on May's labor market, due out Friday, could reveal the start of a slowdown . Economists predict job gains of 325,000, according to a median estimate of those surveyed. That total would still be robust by historical standards – and the Labor Department could report a higher number. But a slowdown is coming. Payroll processor ADP said Thursday that businesses added just 128,000 jobs in May – its lowest count since February 2020. And it’s probably not a bad thing. With inflation near a 40-year high, "The Federal Reserve … wants to see things slow down."

💵 ''Paying the price'': The White House says it misread threat of inflation, but there were warnings .

💵 Inflation's wrath has Americans racking up high debt: . What at-risk households need to know .

First COVID-19 shots for kids under 5 possible in weeks; states can begin placing orders

Parents eager to vaccinate their youngest children may be able to do so as early as June 21 , Dr. Ashish Jha, coordinator of the federal COVID-19 response, said Thursday. He told reporters the Biden administration is working closely with states, pharmacies and other health care providers to prepare for authorization from key regulatory agencies. Jha added that the Food and Drug Administration's outside adviser panel will meet on June 14-15 to evaluate the Pfizer and Moderna shots for younger kids. Shipments to doctors' offices and pediatric care facilities would begin soon after FDA authorization, with the first shots possible the following week. States can begin placing orders for pediatric vaccines Friday, and an initial supply of 10 million doses is available, Jha also said. Jha acknowledged the "frustration" of parents of young children who have been waiting more than a year for the shots. But, "At the end of the day we all want to move fast, but we've got to get it right," he said.

😷 A New York pharmacist was honored for his role vaccinating more than 60,000 people .

😷 ''I physically can't do it'': For some, COVID-induced parosmia means facing end of a career .

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha speaks at the White House in Washington Thursday, June 2, 2022. Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images

⭕ A convicted murderer on the run was shot dead late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin .

🌩 Hurricane season is underway: A tropical storm warning was issued for South Florida where a foot of rain is possible .

✔ Harvey Weinstein's New York sex-crimes conviction was upheld by state appeals court .

✍ Why we didn't see Amber Heard coming and what it might mean for other women who allege abuse .

🛢 California regulators found 21 idle oil wells leaking methane in Bakersfield neighborhoods .

🌈 ''We have to be on guard a lot'': Why safety comes first for so many LGBTQ travelers .

📺 What to watch this weekend: Kristen Stewart stars in ''Crimes of the Future" and the queer rom-com "Fire Island" premieres.

"Fire Island," the romantic comedy inspired by Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice," centers on two best friends (Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster, center, with Margaret Cho, Tomás Matos and Matt Rogers) aiming to have a legendary summer full of cheap rosé and eclectic friends. JEONG PARK

📰 From the USA TODAY newsroom: Schools say women well represented in sports. It's not even close.

USA TODAY found 87% of colleges and universities are not offering athletic opportunities to women proportionate to their enrollment , according to an analysis of 127 public and private schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision during the 2020-21 academic year. Proportionality is the surest of the three ways that schools' athletic programs can show compliance with Title IX under the Department of Education's three-prong test. Calling the measure a "safe harbor," the agency states that the gender composition of its athletic program should substantially match that of its undergraduate enrollment. But USA TODAY found that 110 schools would need to add a total of 11,501 female roster spots to close the participation gap. That's an average of 104 per school – roughly the size of a football team and enough to add three or four women’s teams each.

🔵 USA TODAY database reveals wide gaps between women's enrollment and college athletic opportunities .

Colleges and universities say women are well represented in sports. It's not even close. Illustration

📷 Photo of the day: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue 📷

During the the first day of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee, (from left) Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Alastair Grant, AP

The four-day celebration marking the Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the British throne continues Friday . Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are expected to attend the Service of Thanksgiving in St. Paul's Cathedral with the queen, which will see all the members of her family. Prince Andrew, however, will not attend the service after testing positive for COVID-19. Britain kicked off Thursday Jubilee celebrations with the Trooping the Colour parade that saw the 96-year-old monarch appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the first time in years. And she did it twice . Harry, Meghan and Andrew weren't invited to the balcony for the parade because it was limited to just the ''working'' royals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex instead watched from the nearby Major General's Office. Major news networks are planning extensive coverage and content, such as CBS' ''Her Majesty the Queen: A CBS Special with Gayle King,'' also airing Friday.

👑 A private accession day: Why Queen Elizabeth II marks the occasion with private reflection .

👑 Click here to see more photos of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations .

