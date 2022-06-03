ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where To Get Free Doughnuts on National Doughnut Day

 4 days ago
June 3 is National Doughnut Day! Donut worry if you’re not sure which doughnut chains to hit up for the best deals and freebies . GOBankingRates is celebrating this delicious holiday with a look at all the eateries where you can snag the best doughnut deals for National Doughnut Day 2022.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ will be offering a free doughnut with any beverage purchase, according to the Dunkin’ Instagram . Offers are available at participating Dunkin’ locations on June 3 and while supplies last.

Tim Hortons

National Doughnut Day is turning into a week-long celebration at Tim Hortons U.S. locations! Tim Hortons Rewards Members who purchase doughnuts via the Tim Hortons app or online each will receive a free doughnut with their next purchase from May 30 through June 5.

Krispy Kreme

A “Sweet New Deal” is coming to Americans courtesy of Krispy Kreme. In these difficult economic times, Krispy Kreme’s “Sweet New Deal” will include the following doughnut deals from National Donut Day through Labor Day:

  • A free doughnut of choice (no purchase necessary) and $1 Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen on National Donut Day to celebrate and enjoy the biggest doughnut day of the year with family, friends and co-workers.
  • A free Original Glazed doughnut at all shops any time the Hot Light is on — every day, every night — no purchase necessary, through Labor Day.
  • The return of Krispy Kreme’s popular “Beat the Pump” promotion. This sets the price for a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline, each Wednesday, June 8 through Aug. 31.

Shipley Do-Nuts

National Do-Nut Day is coming to Shipley Do-Nuts on June 3! Shipley Do-Nuts is celebrating their favorite holiday by giving away a free glazed do-nut with any purchase. This offer is valid from 5 a.m. until 12 p.m., while supplies last. Exclusions apply; see cashier for details.

Legendary Doughnuts

With seven doughnut shops and growing, Legendary Doughnuts will be offering one free espresso drink per customer on National Doughnut Day to enjoy with your sweet treats.

Coupons may be found on the Legendary Doughnuts Facebook and Instagram pages and are valid June 3 only. Please note that the Issaquah location will be able to offer only drip coffee or cold brew as a free beverage.

LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee

With 25 locations in five states, LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee is celebrating National Doughnut Day with a free Ray’s Original Glazed Donut for customers.

LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee will be offering a sweepstakes event to win a dozen doughnuts every month for a year and hosting other giveaways in celebration of National Doughnut Day.

Voodoo Doughnut

Voodoo Doughnut will be celebrating National Doughnut Day all day with $1 Homers.

Available in shop only at Voodoo’s Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Texas locations.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts will be celebrating National Doughnut Day with one free cinnamon sugar donut for every guest. The offer is available in store only; no purchase is necessary.

In addition, Duck Donuts is inviting guests to participate in its Photo Sweepstakes. Five lucky ducks will be selected to win a dozen doughnuts. All you have to do is follow @duckdonuts on Instagram, post the most creative, crave-able and beautiful-looking doughnut photos through June 5, tag @duckdonuts and use the hashtag #MyDuckDonuts in the caption.

Retail shelves at participating shops also will be stocked with Duck Donuts’ first plush item — the brand’s iconic mascot, Ollie. From his visor down to his recognizable striped swimsuit, the cuddly plush is a replica of the lovable duck found in the company’s logo and doughnut boxes.

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee celebrates doughnut day every day, but they want you to celebrate on June 3 with them. Swing by participating locations and receive a free glazed cake doughnut.

Top Pot Doughnuts

Mark your calendars! Top Pot Doughnuts is celebrating National Doughnut Day by offering a discount on your doughnut order.

Johnny Doughnuts

Johnny Doughnuts is celebrating National Doughnut Day by giving its cult followers a chance to decide their next limited edition doughnut flavor and win free doughnuts for a year.

The Johnny Doughnuts team is currently testing out recipes from over 700 flavor submissions and will reveal the winner at one of the Bay Area locations on June 3. The winner will get a shout-out on Johnny’s Instagram page, and the flavor will be featured at all four Johnny Doughnuts locations. The prize is limited to a dozen doughnuts per month.

7-Eleven

Get a BOGO deal on doughnuts at 7-Eleven on June 3. Participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores will be offering a “buy one, get one free” deal to 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members. The offer is available in store only and lasts through June 5.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

