The national housing shortage is a difficult problem, but there are answers out there: Have you considered living in a nunnery?. The Sisters of St. Francis moved out of their beautiful 19th-century Mount Alvernia campus on a hilltop overlooking Millvale in 2018 to a senior living community in Wexford. A New York company bought the property in May 2019, hoping to turn it into a senior care facility. When the pandemic made that venture less attractive, the building was put back up for sale.

MILLVALE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO