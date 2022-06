CLEVELAND, Ohio - Well, it finally happened. Average gas prices in Greater Cleveland are tipping over $5 a gallon. Cuyahoga and Medina counties are the first counties in Greater Cleveland to reach this milestone, with average gas prices at $5.01, according to AAA in its Tuesday update. This comes after more than a week of continual gas price increases (and breaking records) in Northeast Ohio.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO