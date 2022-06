A downtown Los Angeles penthouse formerly lived in by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is set to go on sale for $1.76 million on Friday. The one-bedroom, two-bathroom, which spans 1,780 sq. feet, is located in the Eastern Columbia Building, where Depp, 58, once owned five properties, which he sold for a sum of $12.78 million in the wake of his 2016 parting with Heard, 36, according to the New York Post.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO