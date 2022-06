The powerful AR-15 rifle has received increased attention and scrutiny following the devastating shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York that killed 10 Black patrons, and the school shooting massacre of 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.The recent spate of gun violence across the US has ignited another round of gun control negotiations between Democrats and Republicans. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who was previously endorsed by the National Rifle Association but has since become a negotiator on gun reform, told CNN he would support raising the age to purchase semi-automatic weapons to 21. Conversely, Republican Senator Bill...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO