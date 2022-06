Monica Nevi may be the hardest working comic in the Northwest. She tours constantly, hosts a podcast or two, recorded a comedy special for Helium that's due later this year, and in 2020 she released TWO comedy albums that went to number one. That makes her like the Taylor Swift of comedy. And according to her Twitter bio, she is also Justin Bieber's step-dad. But I'm 97.5% sure that last one is a joke.

