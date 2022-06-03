ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Ax throwing: A new way to sharpen your competitive skills in Yakima

By CHRISTINE CORBETT CONKLIN
Yakima Herald Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe it’s a primal hunter-gatherer instinct. Maybe it’s just two years of frustration building up over COVID restrictions. Whatever the reason, ax throwing is catching on as a new pastime in the Yakima Valley. On April 1, Tactical Tag in downtown Yakima began offering ax throwing in...

www.yakimaherald.com

Yakima Herald Republic

Beetles drop game in Tri-Cities

PASCO — The Yakima Pepsi Beetles produced only two hits in a 7-0 loss to River City Athletics at Columbia Basin College Tuesday night. A first-inning run put River City ahead and the Athletics solidified their lead with four runs in the fourth. Leadoff hitter Stevan Rodriguez singled and stole a base for the Beetles.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley Weekender: Things to do June 10-12

Although the official first day of summer is ahead of us still, it already feels like summer. Air conditioners are humming. Shorts and tank tops are in heavy rotation. Some events and festivities instantly conjure images and memories of summer. Cruising Yakima Avenue is as traditional as cutting the first watermelon of the year.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Supply drive Saturday in Yakima to help those without shelter cope with summer heat

Extreme heat can be particularly hard on unsheltered homeless people who often lack the means to stay cool and hydrated. In effort to help those in need through this summer, the Homeless Network of Yakima County has teamed with the Yakima Herald-Republic on an extreme heat supply drive to provide needed items to those who are living on the streets.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Home And Garden

Master Gardeners: The basics of vegetable gardening, Part 2. This is the second in a two-part series about the basics of vegetable gardening. It delves into more detail about how to make the most of your…. Master Gardeners: Vegetable gardening basics, Part 1. In the past two years, primarily due...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Roslyn Farmers Market kicks off in full force Sunday

A treasured Upper County weekend pastime finally returns to Roslyn this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The Roslyn Farmer’s Market kicks off June 12 and will run this year until Sept. 11. The market was canceled for the last two years over a multitude of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the event being put on hold, people attending the market this summer will notice little difference between what was before and what is now.
ROSLYN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley Pippins offense explodes for first win

A slow start to the season left Yakima Valley in search of anything to ignite a mostly dormant offense. Six Walla Walla errors gave the Pippins the spark they needed, and the bats delivered in a big way to knock off the Sweets 16-10 for their first win of the season. A five-run first inning doubled Yakima Valley’s season run total before a five-run fifth gave them the lead for good.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Lydia Bales

Lydia Bales passed away on June 2, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Health Care Center. Lydia was born on March 3, 1923 to John and Elizabeth Lang in Eureka, South Dakota. Lydia grew up in Montana and graduated from Plevna High School in 1941. She then attended Eastern Montana College where she received her teaching credentials. After moving to Yakima, she taught elementary school in Ahtanum, and Wapato WA from 1946 to 1951. She loved teaching her students. On June 16, 1946, she married Albert Bales and they made a home in Yakima. Lydia loved the Lord and was an active member in the Union Gap First Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school and worked in the nursery during Sunday services. For the last several years Lydia has been a member of the Cross Church in Yakima. Lydia enjoyed traveling the American Southwest and liked to sew, cook and bake. After Albert's retirement, Lydia and her husband wintered in Yuma, AZ where they enjoyed the company of friends and family. Lydia is survived by her sons, Mark (wife Tina) of Yakima and Steve (wife Kimberly) of Marysville, WA, four grandchildren (Matthew, Andrew, Sarah and Cassandra) and four great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima, WA with interment following at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the charity of their choice.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Cameren Menzel

Cameren Menzel died at home on April 8, 2022. Cameren was born on April 12, 1945, in Everett, Washington to Marx and Winona Menzel. Cameren was the youngest of two children. Cameren worked as a home economics teacher. Later in life she worked at the Yakima Juvenile Detention Center and Ridgeview group home as a juvenile rehab counselor. In 1999 Cameren married the love of her life Edwin Boatman after dating well over ten years. Cameren is survived by her sons William (Robin) and Daniel Pitcher, Yakima, WA, Debra Roach (stepdaughter), Newport, WA, James Boatman (stepson), Riverside, CA, brother Marx Menzel, Granger, WA, grandchildren Christina (Brandon) Sare, Moxee, WA, Rebecca (Dan) Brown, Selah, WA, Benjamin, Hanna, and Brenton Boatman, Riverside, CA, Alexis and Emily Pitcher, Yakima, WA, great-grandchildren, Zane, Taeya, Abigail, Chloe, Milla, Jax. Cameren was preceded in death by her husband Edwin Boatman and her parents. Per her wishes there will be no public graveside service. There will be an invite-only picnic.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Food And Drink

This weekend in the Yakima Valley offers barbecue, adventures on four wheels and family musical fun. Whatever you do, enjoy it with those you love. Roslyn Farmers Market kicks off in full force Sunday. The Roslyn Farmer’s Market kicks off June 12 and will run this year until Sept. 11....
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Kenneth Cater

Kenneth Edward Cater, 54, of Richland, WA, passed away May 23, 2022. Ken was born June 20, 1967 in Yakima, WA to Edward and Sharon Cater. He graduated from Davis High School in 1985 and started his higher education at YVC before he joined the Air Force in 1989. Ken married Dawna Wilson in 1989 and together they had 3 children, Bradley, Brittany and Brandon Cater. Ken went on to get his Master's degree in Business Administration in 1994 and became a CPA. He had his own practice for many years and continued until his passing. Ken was a loving father who found joy in riding his Harley, playing the guitar, cooking and hanging out with his dog Iggy. Ken was preceded in death by his father, Edward Cater in 2018, and his great, nephew Sawyer Savage in 2018. He is survived by his mother, Sharon, brother, Kevin, sister, Kris (Fred), as well as his children, Brad, Brittany and Brandon, along with extended family and many close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Editorials

Ever since irrigation began trickling into the arid Yakima Valley shrub-steppe, this has been prime farm country. Teachers are trained to elevate young minds, not to gun down people wielding assault weapons who burst into their classroom intent on mass murder. It’s been a long winter — more than two...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Woman killed by stray bullet in Spanaway was mother of 9, also helped raise 5 sisters

Angelina Palmer's only crime on her 39th birthday last month was being in the wrong place at the wrong time, her younger brother says. Sheriff's deputies say Palmer, who has nine children and 11 siblings, was struck by a stray bullet from a confrontation she had no part in as she was leaving the 7-Eleven near 174th Street East and Pacific Avenue South in Spanaway on May 26. Another bullet fired from a car toward another vehicle struck a third car parked at a gas station pump but did not injure anyone.
SPANAWAY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Arts And Entertainment

This weekend in the Yakima Valley offers barbecue, adventures on four wheels and family musical fun. Whatever you do, enjoy it with those you love. The Arts Scene: Time once again for Larson Gallery Guild Members' Exhibition. The Larson Gallery opened in September 1949, and over the following few years...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man shot by Yakima police held on firearm, stolen vehicle charges

The Yakima man who exchanged gunfire with police and was shot May 30 is now in the Yakima County jail. Zachary Lee Zimmerman, 30, made his preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday on charges of first-degree unlawful firearms possession and possessing a stolen motor vehicle. Zimmerman was shot...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Coronavirus

Yakima woman pleads not guilty to federal COVID-19 relief fraud charges. A Yakima woman accused of fraudulently obtaining more than $59,000 in COVID-19 relief funding pleaded not guilty in federal court Monday, acco…. COVID-19 cases on the uptick in Yakima County. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Selah's Cooper Quigley repeats as Male Athlete of the Year

Cooper Quigley has done it all. State championships in two sports, school records, state-meet records, a Pac-12 scholarship, and unprecedented versatility in running and racing. Such feats are why he was the Male Athlete of the Year in 2021 as a Selah junior and, with an impressively expanded resume as...
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Prep Sports

Ellensburg's Dylan Philip awarded Female Athlete of the Year. From an early age, Ellensburg’s Dylan Philip knew she wanted to be a Division I basketball player. Selah's Cooper Quigley repeats as Male Athlete of the Year. Cooper Quigley has done it all. State championships in two sports, school records,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Wapato seniors to visit elementary and middle schoolers in graduates parade

Wapato and PACE High School seniors will visit students at Wapato Middle School and the district’s four elementary schools Wednesday to inspire them toward graduation, according to a news release from the school district. As a part of the annual tradition, seniors will don their caps and gowns for...
WAPATO, WA

