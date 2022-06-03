ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

11YO girl treated for 2 broken legs after hit by car

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJbh5_0fzGwHXe00

An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized with two broken legs after she was struck by a vehicle in the area of East 93rd Street and Kinsman in Cleveland Wednesday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Police said it happened at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday when a 20-year-old woman traveling westbound on Kinsman Road, passing through the intersection of East 93rd Street with a green traffic signal, struck an 11-year-old girl who ran into traffic and into the path of the vehicle.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue.

The vehicle struck the 11-year-old girl who was in the lanes of East 93rd Street.

The girl was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital with two broken legs.

Cleveland police continue to investigate.

No further information was released at this time.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 8

Deborah Robertson
4d ago

Where was this little girls parents and why in the world was she out after 11:00 pm?

Reply(3)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Accidents
cleveland19.com

36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on June 6 to help find 36-year-old Erica Lynn Gates after she went missing. Gates was described by police as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 125 pounds, with short black hair,and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Cleveland Police#Accident#Rainbow Babies#Children S Hospital#Directv#Hulu Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
cleveland19.com

Bear caught on camera roaming around Lake County yard

10-year-old shot in head, taken to Cleveland hospital in critical condition. A bomb squad robot was used by the Cleveland Police Department near the FBI Field Office. Fundraiser in Lorain held to support family of woman killed outside of Sheffield Village McDonald’s. This is a recording of 19 News...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man killed while walking on I-271 in Bedford Heights

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit and run accident on I-271 North Sunday evening. Bedford Heights police said they received numerous calls about a man walking on the highway just before 10:30 p.m. According to police, the man was struck...
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Garfield Heights Landscaper Helps Disabled Woman in Garfield Heights Maintain Her Yard

Gil of Greenzone LandscapingCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Recently, a Garfield Heights resident asked for help on Facebook. The 50-year-old woman is legally disabled. She lives in a one-family home that she rents. According to the lease agreement, the renter maintains the snow and grass. Should the homeowner or occupant of the home violate the city's ordinance, they can receive a $250.00 fine. Garfield Heights service department warns residents and business owners of potential penalties. Garfield Heights website reads, "If your grass grows 6 inches or higher, it will constitute a nuisance, and a citation will be issued. Grass not cut within 48-hours of the citation will be taken care of by the city, and the property owner will receive a bill."
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy