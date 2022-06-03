Restaurant in Raleigh's Mission Valley evacuated due to grease fire

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot Tuesday night in the parking lot of a gas station in Raleigh. Police said the man was slammed to the ground by the robber and was shot in the upper thigh outside of the the BP Gas Station on South Wilmington Street near Pecan Road. First responders took the man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

