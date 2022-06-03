ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Upstate man arrested for school threats in Anderson Co.

By Robert Cox, Asia Wilson, Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VzPhx_0fzGtZDh00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Belton man is accused of sending multiple threats to schools in Anderson County.

Threats were sent to Belton Honea Path High School, Anderson County School District 2, and Tri-County Technical College.

The threats began on April 18 when BHP High School received a threat through an online fax service called FaxZero. The fax included the message “I’m shooting up the school soon,” according to an affidavit from the FBI.

Anderson County School District 2 employees received more threats via email and fax the next day. 18 employees received another threat on April 21, the FBI said.

Tri-County Technical College received its first threats on May 18 via fax from FaxZero, the FBI affidavit said.

More threats were sent via email to Tri-County Technical College on May 26.

These threats prompted the college to cancel classes at all campuses on May 27.

The FBI affidavit also stated that three more faxed threats were sent on May 27, including to Anderson School District 2.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Jonathan Trent Patterson was arrested Thursday and placed in holding for the FBI.

Deputies had previously seized electronic devices from Patterson’s home on May 18 during a search. The FBI stated that Patterson used an old phone belonging to a family member to send the threats in late May.

In an interview Thursday, following a second search of Patterson’s home, the FBI stated that Patterson told them that he sent the threatening messages because he believed it would “be funny.”

He also told the FBI that he sent the messages to Tri-County Technical College because he was upset with them for expelling him.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride told 7News, threats were also made to Wren High School and Wren Middle School in Anderson School District One.

“We are very pleased that a suspect is in custody in response to threats made to multiple schools,” said Anderson School District One Superintendent Robbie Binnicker. “Threats made to schools are serious violations of the law particularly as students, parents, and school employees are already on edge from recent events.”

“While these charges speak for themselves, this office aggressively investigates and, where appropriate, prosecutes threats of violence and acts of violence,” said U.S. Attorney Corey Ellis.

“This is especially true when anyone threatens harm against our schools, and recent events confirm these threats must be taken seriously.”

“We appreciate the help from our federal partners on this,” said Sheriff McBride. “This is unacceptable and not sure why people want to be idiots and do stuff like this.”

“It’s not funny and now he is going to waste part of his young life paying for stupid decisions,” said McBride. “He deserves every minute he spends behind bars.”

Patterson was expected to appear in federal court Friday afternoon in Greenville.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 3

Nicole
4d ago

I hope they prosecute him to the fullest. I have a little one going to an Anderson school and I know alot of people who send their kids to these schools. this is not acceptable!

Reply
3
Related
wspa.com

2nd person wanted in deadly Anderson shooting arrested

The second person wanted in connection with a deadly May 31 shooting in Anderson was arrested Monday afternoon. 2nd person wanted in deadly Anderson shooting arrested. Laurens PD chief nominated to be US Marshal for South …. Save on summer travel: Freebies, discounts and deals. Greenville Co. Schools approves teacher...
ANDERSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belton, SC
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, SC
Belton, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Anderson County, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
my40.tv

Nothing found after search of Hendersonville building following reported bomb threat

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — Law enforcement were on scene of a Hendersonville building Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a bomb threat. A spokesperson for the City of Hendersonville says the Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) was contacted on June 7 regarding a bomb threat at the Henderson County Court Services Building at 1347 Spartanburg Highway. Officers with HPD and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office searched the premises and nothing was found.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Ellis
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teenager from Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Aubrie Podlewski, a missing 17-year-old from the Fletcher area. Deputies described Podlewski as around 5 feet 5 inches tall and 145 pounds. She has long brown/blonde hair that reaches her mid-back, blue eyes and three piercings on each ear.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Violent Crime#Anderson Co#Bhp High School
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for stolen pontoon in Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a pontoon boat that was stolen from a address in Pendleton. Deputies said the 2019 Veranda Express pontoon was stolen from a Cherry Street Extension address between the evening hours of May 31 and first thing in the morning on June 1.
PENDLETON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Deputies arrest Upstate man after finding drugs in moped

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Westminster man after finding drugs in his car during a traffic stop on June 2. A deputy initiated a traffic stop on Bocephus Bentley, 37, who was driving a moped on Cornelia Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, the deputy received permission from Bentley to search his moped and backpack. The deputy seized approximately 10.91 grams of meth.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy