As of today, more Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from Pennsylvania's network of food banks and pantries. According to a press release from the Governor's office, "Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP) and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded programs administered at the state level, have been raised from 150% of the USDA-established poverty level to 185% following a recommendation from the Emergency Food Assistance Advisory Committee. This increase brings the SFPP and TEFAP in line with other food assistance programs such as SNAP, reduced-price school breakfast and lunches provided through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program, and the Farmers Market Nutrition Program."

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO