Jon Anderson of Yes returns to the Hudson Valley for a show this summer. Jon Anderson is the singer and multi-instrumentalist best known as the former lead singer of Yes. Anderson along with Chris Squire and Peter Banks formed Yes with drummer Bill Bruford and keyboardist Tony Kaye. They released their debut album in 1969. The band first achieved success in the 1970s with their progressive, symphonic style of rock. Success would continue throughout the 80s and into the 90s, with the band undergoing numerous lineup changes throughout their career.

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO