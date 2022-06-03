ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Burger King Faces Difficulty In Exiting Russian JV: Reuters

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZwf7_0fzGqxO400
  • Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR owned Burger King is finding it difficult to close its joint venture in Russia, Reuters reported.
  • The fast-food chain has been having a hard time exiting its partnership and about 800 franchised locations after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • Restaurant Brands intended to dispose of its Burger King joint venture ownership stake in Russia.
  • The major problem is Burger King’s joint-venture-style master franchise agreement, where it does not own any of its locations in Russia, unlike McDonald's Corp MCD.
  • Price Action: QSR shares closed higher by 1.93% at $52.85 on Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Keybanc cut Coupa Software Incorporated COUP price target from $125 to $100. Coupa Software shares rose 0.9% to $72.74 in pre-market trading. SVB Leerink reduced Vincerx Pharma, Inc. VINC price target from $19 to $6. Vincerx Pharma shares rose 1.1% to close at $1.83 on Monday. Jefferies boosted the price...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Burger Joint#Jv#Food Drink#Mcdonald S Corp Mcd#Wikimedia Commons
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
ZDNet

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Hell hath no fury like an American Airlines pilot who wishes they were flying for a different airline. This seems the troubling conclusion as American's pilots continue the battering of their own management. In public. Yes, even on social media. The pilots' union, the Allied Pilots Association, has consistently been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Burger King
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Benzinga

Musk Stirs Up A Hornet's Nest In Epstein Case, Apple WWDC Expectations, Kim Jong-Un Goes Ballistic And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Just as investors were hoping for an inflection higher, a strong non-farm payroll report proved to be the undoing of markets in the week ending June 3. Investors are still left to grapple with a fluid financial market, and as they take a long hard look at their strategy, here's a recap of a few major headlines that hit the wire over the weekend.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Putin Threatens To Strike New Targets In Ukraine, Says This Is What's Prolonging The War

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a stern warning to Western nations, dissuading them from supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles. What Happened: The Russian leader said if Kyiv is supplied with advanced rocket systems, he would hit new targets that have so far not been attacked. Putin's comments came from excerpts of an interview that was aired on Rossia-1 state television, Radio Free Europe reported.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Amazon Stock Begins Trading On Split-Adjusted Basis: What Investors Need To Know

Don't worry! Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares aren't down 95% on Monday. The e-commerce giant has split its stock for the first time in more than 20 years. What To Know: Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split in March. Shareholders of record on May 27 were eligible to receive 19 additional shares for every one share held on June 3. Amazon began trading on a split-adjusted basis today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Veteran Chinese Economist Urges China To Seize TSMC - Read Why

A veteran Chinese economist called on authorities in an online post to capture Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM lest the U.S. hit China with destructive sanctions akin to Russia. Chen Wenling serves as the chief economist at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, run by China's top economic planning...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Lowe's Companies Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lowe's Companies LOW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

These 3 Stock Are Joining the S&P 500 In June

This week, the S&P 500 will get three brand new members as part of the index's regular rebalancing. What Happened? S&P Global Inc. SPGI has announced the following three stocks will be joining the S&P 500 this month:. VICI Properties Inc. VICI. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP. ON Semiconductor Corp....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy