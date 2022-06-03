ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Paid PR Firm To Track Workers On Facebook Amid 2017 Union Push: Report

By Rachit Vats
 4 days ago
Tesla Inc TSLA paid a public relations firm to monitor workers in a Facebook Inc FB group and on social media amid a unionization push in 2017-18, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing invoices and other documents.

What Happened: The monitoring was done when some workers had sought to form a union at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California.

The PR firm, MWW, was asked to keep a close watch on discussions alleging unfair labor practices, as well as a sexual harassment lawsuit.

The firm observed over the Facebook group for commentary on organizing efforts, conducted research on organizers, and went on to develop labor communication plans, media lists, and pitches, the report said.

Tesla and MWW PR did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

The report, citing an MWW PR spokesperson, says the firm consulted with Tesla in 2017-2018 on a “broad employee communications engagement,” calling it "a common practice."

Why It Matters: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been a vocal opponent of unions. Unlike legacy automakers such as General Motors Corp GM and Ford Motor Co F, Tesla does not have unions at its plants.

In March, Musk said he was not worried about unionization at Tesla because the company compensates and treats its employees well.

The development is also key because of Musk’s stance on free speech which drove his $44 billion bid for Twitter Inc TWTR. He has used Twitter to promote his companies, and mock rivals, world leaders, and journalists.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.68% higher at $775 on Thursday.

