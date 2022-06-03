ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needles, CA

32-year-old Wittney Beckstead and 35-year-old Makelika Schnose killed after a crash in Needles (Needles, CA)

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pKiD_0fzGqOvz00
Authorities identified 32-year-old Wittney Beckstead and 35-year-old Makelika Schnose, both from Las Vegas, as the women who lost their lives following a two-vehicle collision on Monday in Needles. The fatal car crash took place on I-40, which is approximately 22 miles from Laughlin [...]

