TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man is facing numerous charges after allegedly attempting to rob two women at gunpoint Sunday, officials said. Officers responding to Chandler Avenue for a report of attempted armed robbery spoke to two women, who said they were sitting outside when a man approached them and pointed a handgun at their faces, demanding they empty their pockets, according to police. The man allegedly fired a shot into the air before fleeing, and no one was hurt by the gunfire, police said.

TAUNTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO