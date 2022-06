In 1977, Native American activist Leonard Peltier was convicted of the murder of two FBI agents who died in a shootout at the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Peltier, now 77, has always maintained his innocence, and this spring, he asked President Biden to review his case and grant him clemency. Several lawmakers, including Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), are also calling on Biden to free Peltier. Here's everything you need to know:

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO