Worcester, MA

Pie gone era: Table Talk Pies building in Kelley Square being razed

By Telegram & Gazette Staff
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

WORCESTER — The landscape of Kelley Square will take on a different look with the demolition of the Table Talk Pies building.

Wrecking crews have started clawing away at the company's longtime headquarters between the square and Polar Park.

Razing the building will clear the way for the planned construction of apartments and retail space, called Table Talk Lofts .

The iconic maker of pies ended operations in Kelley Square in January and moved to a new facility on Gardner Street .

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Pie gone era: Table Talk Pies building in Kelley Square being razed

graftoncommon.com

Is now the time to sell the Grafton Town House?

It’s just one line on the Select Board’s agenda for Tuesday, but it’s a surprising one: “One Grafton Common – Discuss potential sale/options.”. It’s a subject that hasn’t really come up since October 2007, when a straw poll taken at Town Meeting found residents firmly against selling the Grafton Town House — formerly Grafton’s Town Hall. That fall, Apple Tree Arts expressed interest in working with the town to raise funds to renovate the building in exchange for a long-term lease of the second and third floors.
GRAFTON, MA
MassLive.com

‘Like NYC or Boston:’ The Mercantile restaurant is establishing itself as a landmark in Worcester’s downtown

Two months after its grand opening, The Mercantile is already becoming a landmark restaurant in downtown Worcester. Since the restaurant opened on April 4, it has been consistently busy, filling up within 30 minutes of letting customers through the doors even on weekdays, according to staff. Employees have even overheard conversations among strangers talking about their meals there as far away as Cape Cod, Rhode Island and Connecticut.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Construction on Worcester's new Coal Mine Brook park will begin July 1

WORCESTER, Mass. - Construction on a new municipal park will start in less than a month. According to the City of Worcester, construction of the Coal Mine Brook park will start July 1. The new park will open in a lot between Plantation Street and North Lake Avenue. The end of the parking along North Lake Avenue will be directly across the street from Lake Quinsigamond.
WORCESTER, MA
WBEC AM

Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?

When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
therealdeal.com

Housing boom comes to formerly middle-class Cape Cod towns

A stretch of traditionally middle-class towns on Cape Cod are experiencing a real estate boom as price spikes in enclaves like the Hamptons and Nantucket drive even wealthy buyers to more affordable alternatives. A median-priced home in the mid-Cape region of the Massachusetts peninsula, which includes towns like Barnstable, Yarmouth...
mybackyardnews.com

LOBSTER LUNCH JUNE 10, 2022

Lobster Roll, Lobster Wrap or Lobster Mac & Cheese Lunch. Our Lobster Roll, Lobster wrap, or Lobster Mac & Cheese Lunch program kicks off on Friday, June 10th, 2022 and now you can either eat your lobster lunch in our spacious hall or take it with you to your home or business.
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

Gas prices hit $5 per gallon, leaders call for action

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Prices at the pump that have been skyrocketing for months have now hit $5 per gallon in some parts of the state. “It just makes me want to throw up,” said Heather Cline, a Massachusetts resident who says she commutes to Rhode Island for work every day. Her total to fill up today: $74.86.
WARWICK, RI
commonwealthmagazine.org

Tracing where Worcester’s ‘grit’ comes from

WORCESTER HAS BEEN long recognized as a “gritty” city in the heart of the Commonwealth. But what exactly does that mean and how did it get this moniker? Some have used it in a derogatory fashion, referring to our beloved city as a “gritty central Massachusetts mill town whose only attraction was its close proximity to Boston.” But we know better. A deep look through more than 300 years of Worcester’s history reveals three consequential individuals whose lives stand out as embodying the very best of Worcester spirit. Daniel Gookin, Timothy Bigelow and Isaiah Thomas all exhibited courage, fierce tenacity, strength of character, and a strong sense of helping others and giving back to their community. On this 300th Anniversary of Worcester’s founding, their stories can serve as a model for us all.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Homeowners organize as lawmakers debate help for crumbling foundations tainted by pyrrhotite

MONSON – It’s been nearly five years since homeowners Joseph and Michelle Loglisci noticed the telltale cracking and fissuring and water staining in their basement. The verdict: that their dream home, and their retirement savings, was built upon a foundation of pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete. It looked normal going in, but over time the pyrrhotite reacted with air and moisture and expands destroying itself in the process. Once it begins, there is no way to stop the reaction other than to tear it out and replace.
Daily Voice

Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In Springfield

A Connecticut restaurant known for its all-day brunch has opened a fun new location in Western Massachusetts complete with rubber duckies, bathtubs with bubble balls, unique drinks, and fanciful food. Popular in several locations in Hartford County, the latest The Place 2 Be restaurant threw open its doors to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
