Pie gone era: Table Talk Pies building in Kelley Square being razed

WORCESTER — The landscape of Kelley Square will take on a different look with the demolition of the Table Talk Pies building.

Wrecking crews have started clawing away at the company's longtime headquarters between the square and Polar Park.

Razing the building will clear the way for the planned construction of apartments and retail space, called Table Talk Lofts .

The iconic maker of pies ended operations in Kelley Square in January and moved to a new facility on Gardner Street .

