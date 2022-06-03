ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

Waterville Police Department to Host Voluntary ‘Gun Giveback Day’ Next Weekend

By Matt James
 4 days ago
According to the Kennebec Journal, in conjunction with The Maine Gun Safety Coalition, the Waterville Maine Police Department will be hosting a 'gun giveback day' at the police department next Saturday, June 11th. The KJ reports that the gin giveback will include both unwanted firearms and ammunition and take...

WPFO

Fake 'vehical' inspection sticker didn't fool this Maine police department

HOLDEN (BDN) -- Holden police have a message for you: If you’re going to fake an inspection sticker, at least get your spelling right. A driver recently attempted to pass off a fake inspection sticker, but the Holden Police Department wasn’t fooled. In fact, the department used it as a teachable moment about the importance of proper spelling.
HOLDEN, ME
wabi.tv

Maine toddler revived from apparent overdose, mother charged

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A 1 1/2-year-old boy is recovering after an apparent drug overdose in Lewiston. Police were called to a home on Knox Street at about 9:45 Sunday night where they say they found the child “lifeless.” While officers started to try to revive the boy, a witness said he may have ingested heroin, fentanyl or another drug. Officers then administered Narcan and the child began to regain consciousness.
LEWISTON, ME
Q97.9

Reminder to Maine Turnpike Drivers Approaching State Police Officers

Hands down, the Maine Turnpike is one of the coolest roads to drive, period. Nevermind in just Maine, nevermind in New England as a whole, we're talking overall. First off, unless it's the summer weekend rush to the beach, there's rarely much traffic on it. Secondly, you can't beat a highway that has a 70 mph speed limit (except the 75 and 80 mph roads found on midwest highways). It's a near-perfect road to cruise up and down, except for one reason.
MAINE STATE
State
Maine State
Waterville, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Waterville, ME
Kool AM

Police Looking For Missing Norridgewock Man

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police are looking for a missing man from Norridgewock. According to the press release, 37 year old Graham Lacher, of Norrdigewock, was last seen just before 5 PM on Monday (June 6th) as he was walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor.
NORRIDGEWOCK, ME
WMTW

Portland police issue warning amid weapons investigation

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are warning residents in a residential section of Portland to be cautious after a reportedly stolen rifle was found on the ground. The agency says another rifle may also have been hidden in the area by someone experiencing, what they called, “behavioral health issues.”
PORTLAND, ME
#Guns#Police#Firearms#Gun Safety#The Kennebec Journal#Wgme 13
NECN

Bangor Police Looking for Man Who Walked Away From Psychiatric Center

Police in Bangor, Maine, are looking for a 37-year-old man who is missing from a psychiatric center in the city. The Bangor Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Monday for Graham Lacher, of Norridgewock. Lacher was last seen around 4:40 p.m. Monday walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center, located on State Street in Bangor.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Eddington Assault Suspect is the Same Man From Old Town Standoff

The man who held police at bay a year ago in an Old Town Standoff is once again facing charges, this time in an Eddington altercation. Thadius Wind, 47, was arrested over the weekend after an incident in Eddington. Members of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department were called to 511 Riverside Drive just before 8:00 Saturday morning for a report of a family fight. A dispatcher at the Penobscot Regional Communications Center had received information that a female had allegedly been assaulted by her fiance, Thadius Wind. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office Negotiation Team, Special Response Team, and Drone Team all responded to the complaint and were able to take Wind into custody as he walked into his driveway, unaware that members of law enforcement were at the scene. He was charged with domestic violence assault and transported to the Penobscot County Jail where a probation hold was issued.
EDDINGTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston mother charged after toddler was revived with Narcan

LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston toddler is expected to recover after officials found the child "lifeless," Lewiston police said in a release Tuesday. Lewiston police responded to a home on Knox Street at 9:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of an unconscious toddler. When officers arrived, they found a 1-year-old boy unconscious, officials said.
LEWISTON, ME
I-95 FM

Bangor Police Issue a Silver Alert for a Missing 37-Year-Old Man

Bangor Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 37-year-old patient from a local psychiatric facility. Graham Lacher of Norridgewock was a voluntary patient at the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center when he disappeared on Monday. Police say he was last seen walking away from the facility at 656 State Street in Bangor at approximately 4:40 Monday afternoon. While he was considered a voluntary patient, hospital officials say he is now considered involuntary.
BANGOR, ME
wgan.com

No charges expected in fatal Augusta crash

A driver involved in a fatal crash in Augusta will not face charges. According to the Portland Press Herald, 31-year-old Stephen Moore was killed Friday morning on Route 3 in Augusta. Police said his Mazda pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck a Mazda SUV being driven by 73-year-old Donald Chimera of Augusta. Police say Chimera will not be charged with anything.
wabi.tv

Man charged in Eddington domestic violence assault

EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday morning in Eddington after officials say he assaulted his fiancé. 47-year old Thadius Wind was charged with domestic violence assault, and a probation hold was placed on him. The Sheriff’s Office says Wind’s fiancé called...
EDDINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Body found in Kennebec River in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The body of a Fairfield man was found in the Kennebec River near the boat launch in Skowhegan. Police say they were called to the area of the launch near the river’s Big Eddy about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say it appears 52-year-old David Kufeldt...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Rockland man killed in carport collapse

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - We’re learning more about the events surrounding a horrible accident on Crescent Street in Rockland over the weekend. A man has died after a garage collapsed on him in what appears to be a demolition project gone terribly wrong. “A report of a building that...
ROCKLAND, ME
Q97.9

Lewiston Public Works Paints Rainbow Crosswalk For Pride Month

On Monday, the City of Lewiston installed a rainbow crosswalk to celebrate Pride Month, thanks to the Lewiston Public Works crew. Rainbow crosswalks are painted in many cities and towns in Maine and across the nation, standing as a visual reminder of the need for inclusion and equality of those in the LGBTQ community and celebrating our friends and family in that community.
LEWISTON, ME
Augusta, ME
Kool AM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://koolam.com

