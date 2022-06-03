Kansas City woman charged after being shot by police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 40-year-old man has been booked into the Leavenworth County Jail after he was accused in multiple violent crimes. Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens stated that officers had responded to a stabbing Sunday after 8 p.m. in the 1400 Block of 5th Avenue. Police found...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a missing woman last seen Sunday afternoon has been found and is safe. Doris J. Walker was reported missing after last being seen walking north in the 2300 block of Lister Avenue at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said early Monday morning...
Right now we take a quick peek at follow-up on a case that shocked suburbanites and reminds us all that the drug war is a waste of time . . . Check the legal crackdown and outset of a trial wherein some newsies will make things much worse for these youngsters by attempting to champion "LatinX" rights . . .
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two juveniles suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon after being involved in a crash on an all-terrain vehicle. The Kansas City Police Department stated the two juveniles were riding on a black Jasscol ATV and headed southbound on Maple Boulevard at a high rate of speed.
On Friday, June 3rd, at approximately 1226 hours, Harrisonville officers were dispatched to Aldi located at 1801 W. Mechanic St. reference an assault. It was reported that the suspect had fled the scene in a silver in color sedan. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Officers from the Harrisonville Police Department located the suspect vehicle.
An arrest by the Chillicothe Police Department resulted in 34-year-old Jeremy Andrew Lamp of Chillicothe being booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Lamp was arrested Sunday morning and booked in at about 9:55 am for alleged endangering the welfare of a child. Bond was set at $2,500 cash only.
Two Pettis County women were arrested for animal neglect on Sunday evening. According to a facebook post by Sheriff Brad Anders, “this has been an ongoing issue for the past year, and the Sheriffs Office has attempted to utilize several resources in an attempt to address the issue. However, all attempts have been met with negative results.”
A St. Joseph man was arrested on an outstanding warrant Sunday afternoon. At 12:45 P.M. officers arrested 26-year-old Austin W. Briner on an outstanding Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office felony warrant. Briner was booked into the Buchanan County jail where he awaits bond.
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- One common feature of a Whataburger opening in the Kansas City metro has been congested traffic and necessary detours. The same will be true for the first opening in Wyandotte County. The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department issued a five-day traffic alert that will go...
A quick question to so many activists who actively misled the public and offered negligent advocacy based on a false narrative . . . IS THE LADY SHOT BY POLICE A HERO OR SOMEONE WHO THREATENS THE COMMUNITY?!?. After a brief conversation with a KC insider yesterday, there was a...
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park fire investigators said a fire at the Highland Apartments Friday afternoon started accidentally after someone improperly disposed of smoking materials. The fire destroyed an eight-unit apartment building near 80th and Farley streets. Investigators said someone tried to get rid of the smoking materials...
The Douglas County Sheriff ’s Office has identified the suspect in a hit-and-run accident that killed a ten-year-old girl last month, Sheriff Jay Armbrister said. “The driver of the van was identified immediately after locating the van, and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of this person.” Armbrister said.
