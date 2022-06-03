United Family: Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Join Royals For Platinum Jubilee Cathedral Service

Click here to read the full article.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first official appearance at celebrations for the Queen ’s Platinum Jubilee in the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined other members of the royal family for a thanksgiving service in St Paul’s Cathedral in London, to mark the monarch’s 70th anniversary on the throne.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Deadline’s Coverage

Two high-profile figures were missing from the ceremony. The Queen announced Thursday she would be withdrawing from the event after experiencing discomfort during the day’s celebrations, while her second son, Prince Andrew, had tested positive for Covid and also would be absent from the service.

The Queen was represented by her eldest son Prince Charles, who had delighted TV audiences with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, the previous evening , making a cameo appearance in long-running British soap EastEnders .