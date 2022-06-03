ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Family: Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Join Royals For Platinum Jubilee Cathedral Service

By Caroline Frost
 4 days ago

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first official appearance at celebrations for the Queen ’s Platinum Jubilee in the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined other members of the royal family for a thanksgiving service in St Paul’s Cathedral in London, to mark the monarch’s 70th anniversary on the throne.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Deadline's Coverage

Two high-profile figures were missing from the ceremony. The Queen announced Thursday she would be withdrawing from the event after experiencing discomfort during the day’s celebrations, while her second son, Prince Andrew, had tested positive for Covid and also would be absent from the service.

The Queen was represented by her eldest son Prince Charles, who had delighted TV audiences with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, the previous evening , making a cameo appearance in long-running British soap EastEnders .

Platinum Jubilee: Queen Elizabeth II Pledges To Continue To Reign In Letter Of Thanks After Weekend Of Celebrations

Click here to read the full article. The Queen has signed off her Platinum Jubilee Weekend of celebrations with a letter thanking the people of the UK, and pledging to continue to serve as monarch. In a letter published after the final event of the four days of celebrations, the monarch said she was “humbled and touched” by the outpouring of affection for her after 70 years on the throne. She wrote: “When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched...
